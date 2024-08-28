10 Pieces You’re Better Off Buying Secondhand

It’s well-documented that luxury fashion prices in 2024 are — to put it lightly — bananas. Post-pandemic trends show that the average luxury item is up 25%, according to retail intelligence company Edited, making what would be an already eye-watering four-digit price tag even more unsavory.

Logically, resale is a fantastic option, not only for the less offensive price tag, but because some vintage pieces are actually better than their contemporary counterparts. Below, we’ve curated a list of 10 fashion items best purchased used, including the It-Girl bag that’s seen a resurgence this year and the must-have sunglasses that actually can’t be bought new.

Balenciaga City Bag Balenciaga Classic Gold Hardware City Bag in Black $1,025 see on fashionphile The bag in every celeb’s elbow crutch in the early aughts was relaunched this year by Balenciaga, but some critics (myself included) would argue the original style developed by then-creative director Nicolas Ghesquière is the ideal: The hardware is chunkier, and the leather is crunchier. Bags are also a safe bet to purchase pre-loved, because most leather looks best after some wear and tear. Rebag has dozens of options across sizes and colors, but we’re partial to classic black, just like Kate Moss.

Vivienne Westwood Corset Tops Vivienne Westwood Anglomania Pink Bustier Blouse Top $248.95 see on ebay While you can pick up a new corset from the brand, the vintage styles have much more oomph with tartan and lace options that embody Westwood’s aesthetic at her zenith. Some of the rare runway grails from the ’90s clock in at several thousand dollars a pop, but for the everyday consumer, eBay is rife with affordable styles like this gingham wrap corset top.

Y2K Slip Dresses Just Cavalli Silk Long Dress $275 see on therealreal There’s just something about a slip dress from the early 2000s — just ask Bella Hadid, who keeps flirty vintage Roberto Cavalli dresses on rotation. The fabrics from brands like Cavalli are meant to last if you take care of them correctly, unlike the poly-blend versions being hawked by contemporary designers that will only get a few wears.

Designer Watches Lady's Cartier SS Mini Pasha $2,350 see on wanna buy a watch If the price of modern timepieces makes your head spin, the secondhand market is flooded with virtually all brands and styles. Well-worn watches are literally less flashy than brand-new ones with a lived-in feel that doesn’t scream “I just dropped $10,000 on a Rolex.” A resale piece will still leave you a few thousand bucks poorer, but this Pasha watch is half the price of the 2024 version.

Hermès Scarves Hermès New Lazy Leopardess Orange Scarf $799 see on one kings lane Hermès’ vintage designs range from leopard silk scarves to mini twillies originally made for wrapping around Birkin handles that can be worn around the neck, too. Vintage styles are like collector’s items and don’t often get reissued, so buying an older print will ensure you’re unlikely to match with another headscarf-wearing street-style superstar.

Levi’s 501 Jeans 1988 Levi's 501 $225 see on jean genie vintage This one may seem like a no-brainer, but it bears repeating that Levi’s 501 silhouette is the platonic ideal of denim, with its butt-lifting, leg-sculpting fit and unmistakable blue hue. Used pairs have character you can’t buy new, no matter how shredded they are on the sales floor. While I’m hesitant to recommend buying something so personal over the Internet, I was put onto Jean Genie by Jenna Lyons, unofficial ambassador for 501s, and I’ve been fiending over its curated drops of gorgeous blue jeans.