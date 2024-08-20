If you’re like me, you may be secretly rejoicing over the end of summer — which also means an end to skimpy outfits worn more to survive the heat than to turn a look. Fall dressing, in contrast, calls for layering, refreshing your closet even though you’ve long been out of hanger space, and testing out trends that walked the Fall/Winter 2024 runways in February.

The shows were rife with both new ideas and tried-and-true outfit recipes, but the three biggest themes we spotted were the return of the bohème, leopard print on everything, and nerdy styles that would make even Mia Thermopolis look fashionable. Keep scrolling to see our picks for each category, from clothes to affordable timepieces to your new favorite handbag.

I’m With The Band

Chloé Fall/Winter 2024 Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

The name on the fashion industry’s lips after the Fall/Winter 2024 season was Chemena Kamali, the new creative director of Chloé who steered the maison back to its frilly, girly, boho roots for what could have been the most successful debut of the season. We couldn’t help but see a bit of Penny Lane from Almost Famous in the collection, with its ’70s-leaning billowing silk blouses, lacy tanks, and, of course, a subtle homage to that fuzzy coat. The streets are already aflutter with Kamali’s designs, with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Sydney Sweeney celebrating the return of the unapologetically romantic and nostalgic aesthetic. For even more ways to channel your inner “band-aid,” Bode’s beaded bag and Rabanne’s sheer crop top are a fitting duo to slot into your lineup.

Nature’s Neutral

Versace Fall/Winter 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

Animal prints can act as a neutral — if you know how to style them correctly. Thankfully, the runways demonstrated several ways to spice up your life with leopard: Marni presented the print all over capes and boots, while Versace mixed it up with matching separates in red and black. If you need any more convincing to test the feline-pattern waters, just look to Rihanna, who’s been known to mix several leopard prints in a single outfit. Try Puppet and Puppets’ signature cookie bag in a bejeweled version, or stick with what you know and pick up a pair of classic Vans with a spicy animal twist.

Bookworm

Prada Fall/Winter 2024 Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images

The catwalks of Milan and New York were brimming with takes on prim, literary-girl style that were equal parts Nancy Drew and Rory Gilmore — or Dua Lipa and Kaia Gerber. Prada, for example, paid homage to the academically gifted student with rimmed opticals, teeny cardigan sets, and tweed midi skirts, and Sandy Liang reimagined her downtown muse as an uptown Gossip Girl character that also spends her nights sipping pét-nats at Parcelle. Charles & Keith’s cherry-red heeled Mary Janes and Fila’s cable-knit vest are just two ways to buy into the preppy-meets-nerdy craze.