Margot Robbie Wore ‘90s Versace in Her Best ‘Barbie’ Look Yet

The Barbie Movie press tour is upon us, and Barbiecore has taken over everything: red carpets, fashion, makeup, Away suitcases, Airbnbs in Malibu, and a slew of other strange and sensible partnerships. Suddenly, everything is pink and we’re not mad about it. Life in plastic really is fantastic!

While the year’s most anticipated summer blockbuster (yes, even more than Oppenheimer) is singlehandedly putting pink back on the map in a way that we haven’t seen since Legally Blonde, Margot Robbie is embarking on a full-blown press tour, one where fashion is crucial. So far, Robbie has been dressing like she shopped the walk-in closet of the Barbie Dreamhouse, wearing a hot pink polka-dot halter dress from Valentino, Chanel pink tweed from 1996, and a baby pink gingham Prada two-piece, to name just a few knockout ensembles.

Our favorite look so far? A Versace outfit from the Italian house’s Fall 1994 collection, the one famously captured in an ad campaign by Richard Avedon featuring the first supermodels: Nadja Auerman, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, and Stephanie Seymour. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Robbie becomes preppy Barbie — a ready for Harvard Law School look that includes a metallic pleated skirt, a powder pink turtleneck sweater, purple socks, and cloud-blue heeled loafers. We’ll be needing every item.

Read on for all of Robbie’s Barbie Movie press tour outfits.

Robbie wears Prada for a red carpet promoting the upcoming film "Barbie" at the Warner Bros. Pictures Studio presentation during CinemaCon on April 25, 2023. Greg Doherty/WireImage/Getty Images Prada

Robbie wears Valentinto to a press junket and photo call at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Valentino

Margot Robbie and America Ferrera arrive at Sydney International Airport on June 28, 2023. Chris Dyson / BACKGRID / BACKGRID Chanel, Spring 1996

Margot Robbie arrives at Bondi Icebergs for the 'Barbie' promotional tour with fellow actresses, Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera and Issa Rae in Sydney on June 29, 2023. MTRX / BACKGRID Herve Leger

Margot Robbie attends the "Barbie" Celebration Party at Museum of Contemporary Art on June 30, 2023 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage) James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Atelier Versace, Fall 1994