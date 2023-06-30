Margot Robbie Wore ‘90s Versace in Her Best ‘Barbie’ Look Yet

Culture
Plus, see every candy-colored outfit that Robbie wore on 'The Barbie Movie' press tour.
The Barbie Movie press tour is upon us, and Barbiecore has taken over everything: red carpets, fashion, makeup, Away suitcases, Airbnbs in Malibu, and a slew of other strange and sensible partnerships. Suddenly, everything is pink and we’re not mad about it. Life in plastic really is fantastic!
While the year’s most anticipated summer blockbuster (yes, even more than Oppenheimer) is singlehandedly putting pink back on the map in a way that we haven’t seen since Legally Blonde, Margot Robbie is embarking on a full-blown press tour, one where fashion is crucial. So far, Robbie has been dressing like she shopped the walk-in closet of the Barbie Dreamhouse, wearing a hot pink polka-dot halter dress from Valentino, Chanel pink tweed from 1996, and a baby pink gingham Prada two-piece, to name just a few knockout ensembles.
Our favorite look so far? A Versace outfit from the Italian house’s Fall 1994 collection, the one famously captured in an ad campaign by Richard Avedon featuring the first supermodels: Nadja Auerman, Christy Turlington, Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, and Stephanie Seymour. Styled by Andrew Mukamal, Robbie becomes preppy Barbie — a ready for Harvard Law School look that includes a metallic pleated skirt, a powder pink turtleneck sweater, purple socks, and cloud-blue heeled loafers. We’ll be needing every item.
Read on for all of Robbie’s Barbie Movie press tour outfits.