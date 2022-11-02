18 Pink Gifts For Your Barbiecore-Obsessed Friend

We wouldn’t say 2022 was rosy per se — but it was certainly pink. Everywhere you looked, from the Valentino runway to the red carpet, the Barbiecore movement crept its way into the zeitgeist — and shows no signs of slowing down.

There’s even buzz surrounding Barbie herself, thanks to the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig movie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling (of course) as Ken. With all of the other nostalgic nods to the past fashion, it’s no surprise that the iconic doll and her signature shade has resurfaced as style inspo. As a result, the internet is resplendent with pretty-in-pink pieces in all its many shades that are perfect for gift-giving.

Ahead, 18 present ideas for the Barbiecore enthusiast on your list.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.