18 Pink Gifts For Your Barbiecore-Obsessed Friend

All pink everything.

by Jamie Feldman
We wouldn’t say 2022 was rosy per se — but it was certainly pink. Everywhere you looked, from the Valentino runway to the red carpet, the Barbiecore movement crept its way into the zeitgeist — and shows no signs of slowing down.

There’s even buzz surrounding Barbie herself, thanks to the highly anticipated Greta Gerwig movie starring Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling (of course) as Ken. With all of the other nostalgic nods to the past fashion, it’s no surprise that the iconic doll and her signature shade has resurfaced as style inspo. As a result, the internet is resplendent with pretty-in-pink pieces in all its many shades that are perfect for gift-giving.

Ahead, 18 present ideas for the Barbiecore enthusiast on your list.

Le Vernis in Camélia
Chanel

An iconic nail polish in an even more iconic shade.

Neon Pink Medium Sutton Deluxe
MZ Wallace

A lightweight tote in a bubblegum pink color that they’ll want to take everywhere.

Knit Beanie
Zara

Fashion + function combine with this cozy knit beanie in a fuchsia hue.

Mansur Gavriel Square Toe Ballerina Flats
Shopbop

Hit two trends at once: ballet and Barbiecore, with these fun, square toe ballet flats.

FITS EVERYBODY BIKE SHORT
Skims

Channel fellow pink enthusiast Kim Kardashian with her new hot pink line of offerings, like these fun bike shorts.

Women's High Pile Fleece 1/2 Zip Pullover
Target

They will want to live in this cozy fleece. And they’ll look good while they do!

The Super Puff™ Shorty
Aritzia

Give them the gift of coziness and warmth without sacrificing style.

MAC Matte Lipstick in Candy Yum-Yum
Ulta

An old favorite in an instantly recognizable shade makes for a perfect stocking stuffer.

Fringed Scarf
Zara

Add a flash of color to their winter wardrobe with this oversized scarf.

Tasman Slipper
Ugg

They may have already dug their old UGGs out of the closet. Why not refresh their collection in this on-trend neon shade?

Polo Henley Pullover
Alo

This magenta pullover will pull together any outfit.

Malibu Waist Bag
Poppy Lissiman

Lean into the fanny pack lifestyle with this Malibu Barbie-esque bag.

Pointelle Pajama Shorts Set
LAKE

Pink pajamas FTW. They’ll never want to take this soft set off.

CHEEKS OUT FREESTYLE CREAM BLUSH
Fenty Beauty

Brighten up their makeup routine with a creamy, neon pink blush.

Jordi Sunglasses
Warby Parker

For seeing the world through rose colored glasses — literally.

Bubblegum Luxe Paneled Unitard
Girlfriend

Hop on the bodysuit trend with this sustainable and super comfy piece.

CLF Fluff It Up Robe
Savage X Fenty

Cozy, fluffy, hot pink perfection.

Rhinestone Cage Bucket Bag
Rebecca Minkoff

This adorable little bucket bag encased with rhinestones is the perfect way to take their pink obsession out on the town.