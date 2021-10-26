Barbie is finally close to getting her own movie, and one that’s not animated and meant for children. The big 90s nostalgia moment has been over for a few years now, but Barbie transcends generations with easy glamour, literally impossible body standards, gorgeous wardrobes, and the earworm Aqua song “Barbie World,” a constant reminder that it’s Barbie’s world and we’re all just living in it.

Few details have been released about the film so far, but according to Deadline, it’s on the verge of getting greenlit. If so, shooting would begin in 2022. Margot Robbie is signed on to star as Barbie, because casting directors have eyes, while Greta Gerwig is set to direct. Greta co-wrote the film alongside her husband, fellow filmmaker Noah Baumbach, which all but guarantees it’s not going to be a typical take on Barbie, and will probably focus heavily on the relationship between Barbie and Ken (which, if Baumbach has anything to say about it, will probably at least tease divorce.)

Find everything there is to know about the Barbie movie so far, below.

You can probably guess who’s playing Barbie and Ken

Who in the year of our Lord 2021 was meant to play Barbie and Ken more than Robbie and Ryan Gosling? According to Deadline, Ryan Gosling, who looks like a Ken doll, is in final negotiations to indeed play Ken. He initially turned down the role, but apparently the studio wouldn’t let up, saying that Gosling was their only choice. Like I said, who else could play Ken?

Greta Gerwig is signed on to direct

Gerwig, who directed Lady Bird and Little Women, is set to direct Barbie, which will, for better or for worse, probably mean there will be some elements that can only be described as quirky in the film. Gerwig’s husband, Baumbach, who is most famous for writing and directing screenplays about divorce and New York City, co-wrote the script, and will probably inject some painful reality about love and marriage into the Barbie-Ken relationship. He’s been doing it since 2005’s The Squid and the Whale, and he’ll likely never stop!

The project was originally going to star Amy Schumer or Anne Hathaway

The Barbie film was previously in the works at Sony with Amy Schumer and Anne Hathaway at different points, according to Deadline. Once the project expired at Sony, it got picked up by WB. The plot for that project was that Barbie gets kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough and goes on a journey of self-discovery to realize that perfection comes from the within. It’s unclear if that’s the same plot as the current project, but I’m not sure I want to watch super hot people realize it’s what’s on the inside that matters.

Robbie is aware of the “baggage” that comes with Barbie

Robbie talked about the upcoming film in an interview with British Vogue in June. “It comes with a lot of baggage. And a lot of nostalgic connections,” Robbie said. “But with that comes a lot of exciting ways to attack it. People generally hear ‘Barbie’ and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t.’”