All Of This Summer’s ‘Barbie’ Collabs, From The Sensible To The Absurd
Barbie is the most in-demand brand partner of the season.
As we near the release of Barbie on July 21, the ongoing deluge of excitement and information about the movie shows no sign of slowing down. We’ve seen Margot Robbie’s pink Vogue cover. We’ve heard Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s new song from the soundtrack. We’ve been swooning over Ryan Gosling’s very existence (and new blonde highlights). While all this should satisfy our appetite for all things Barbie, some might be left craving something a little more tangible. After all, Barbie fans are some of the most well-known collectors for a reason. With Barbiecore fashion and beauty already dominating the past few trend cycles, it is high time that the style icon herself gets in on the action. Thankfully, there’s been a sudden spike in Barbie-branded products in all shades of pink across wildly different categories. It’s a Barbie world, and we’re just living in it!
From the logical brand partners making bedazzled hair accessories and cute clothes to the more unusual (but fun!) partnerships pink-ifying drinks, toothpaste, and more, here are 17 Barbie & friends collaborations that will help you get ready for the doll days of summer. And keep checking back here for more as Barbie Girl Summer continues.
1. Kitsch Hair Accessories
2. Hally Hair Makeup
Remember the Barbie makeover doll that was just a giant head for styling different hair and makeup looks? The Hally Shade Stix let you try the temporary color hair IRL. The dye comes in three colors: Signature Pink, Malibu Blue, and Pump Up Purple, to take your dream makeover in any direction you please. Rationality rating: 7/10
3. Tangle Teezer Brush
Tangle Teezer released a Barbie pink version of their signature detangling brush. Not only is it one of the gentlest breakage-preventing brushes on the market, but it also looks exactly like a human-sized version of a plastic doll hair brush. Rationality rating: 8/10
4. CHI Hair Tools
5. Impala Roller Skates
The first photos from the set of Barbie came out a year ago, showing Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerblading in neon outfits across Venice Beach. Now, the electric yellow Impala collab skates are available for anyone who wants to cosplay as Barbie or Ken. Rationality rating: 10/10
6. Mermade Hair Blowout Kit
7. Forever 21 Clothing
8. FUNBOY Pool Floats
9. Swoon Pink Lemonade
10. Ruggable Rugs
11. MOON Oral Care
12. Truly Skincare
13. Aldo Shoes
14. NYX Cosmetics
15. Glasshouse Fragrances Candle
This soy blend candle doesn’t just look like it came straight out of the Barbie movie, it also smells sweet and feminine — including notes of raspberry, strawberry leaves, and brown sugar — as well as hints of “plastic doll accord.” Rationality rating: 5/10