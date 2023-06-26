Courtesy of Kitsch

All Of This Summer’s ‘Barbie’ Collabs, From The Sensible To The Absurd

Barbie is the most in-demand brand partner of the season.

As we near the release of Barbie on July 21, the ongoing deluge of excitement and information about the movie shows no sign of slowing down. We’ve seen Margot Robbie’s pink Vogue cover. We’ve heard Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s new song from the soundtrack. We’ve been swooning over Ryan Gosling’s very existence (and new blonde highlights). While all this should satisfy our appetite for all things Barbie, some might be left craving something a little more tangible. After all, Barbie fans are some of the most well-known collectors for a reason. With Barbiecore fashion and beauty already dominating the past few trend cycles, it is high time that the style icon herself gets in on the action. Thankfully, there’s been a sudden spike in Barbie-branded products in all shades of pink across wildly different categories. It’s a Barbie world, and we’re just living in it!

From the logical brand partners making bedazzled hair accessories and cute clothes to the more unusual (but fun!) partnerships pink-ifying drinks, toothpaste, and more, here are 17 Barbie & friends collaborations that will help you get ready for the doll days of summer. And keep checking back here for more as Barbie Girl Summer continues.

1. Kitsch Hair Accessories

Hair Accessories
Barbie x Kitsch

Kitsch dropped a collection of adorable hair accessories and styling tools, ranging from logo claw clips and sparkly pink scrunchies to Malibu Barbie-print silk pillow cases and heatless hair curling wraps. Rationality rating: 9/10

2. Hally Hair Makeup

Shade Stix Temporary Hair Makeup
Hally x Barbie

Remember the Barbie makeover doll that was just a giant head for styling different hair and makeup looks? The Hally Shade Stix let you try the temporary color hair IRL. The dye comes in three colors: Signature Pink, Malibu Blue, and Pump Up Purple, to take your dream makeover in any direction you please. Rationality rating: 7/10

3. Tangle Teezer Brush

Ultimate Detangler Totally Pink Barbie Brush
Tangle Teezer

Tangle Teezer released a Barbie pink version of their signature detangling brush. Not only is it one of the gentlest breakage-preventing brushes on the market, but it also looks exactly like a human-sized version of a plastic doll hair brush. Rationality rating: 8/10

4. CHI Hair Tools

Totally Hair Collection
CHI x Barbie

Chi’s collection of hot pink and whimsically patterned hot tools will please any Barbie fan looking to upgrade their styling game. Rationality rating: 7/10

5. Impala Roller Skates

Impala Lightspeed Inline Skate in Barbie Bright Yellow
Barbie x Impala

The first photos from the set of Barbie came out a year ago, showing Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling rollerblading in neon outfits across Venice Beach. Now, the electric yellow Impala collab skates are available for anyone who wants to cosplay as Barbie or Ken. Rationality rating: 10/10

6. Mermade Hair Blowout Kit

Barbie Blowout Kit
Mermade Hair

The Mermade Blowout kit has everything you need to get voluminous, bouncy Barbie hair. (Plus, some stick-on hair gems for good measure.) Rationality rating: 8/10

7. Forever 21 Clothing

Clothing Collection
Forever 21 x Barbie

Dress-up icon Barbie would definitely approve of Forever 21’s collection of Malibu-ready clothing, bathing suits, jelly shoes, and accessories. Rationality rating: 10/10

8. FUNBOY Pool Floats

Speed Boat Pool Float
Barbie The Movie x FUNBOY

Barbie does have quite the collection of pink modes of transportation (Jeep, sports car, airplane, speedboat, etc.), so adding in a pool float feels right. Rationality rating: 6/10

9. Swoon Pink Lemonade

12-pk Barbie Pink Lemonade + Swag
Barbie x Swoon

Barbie can’t eat or drink, but both the lemonade and the can are pink, so that’s something. Rationality rating: 2/10

10. Ruggable Rugs

Barbie Doormat
Ruggable

Ruggable helps you make any house a Barbie DreamHouse with their new collection of rugs and doormats. Rationality rating: 5/10

11. MOON Oral Care

Barbie The Movie x Moon Pink Collection
Moon

For the true collector who aspires to all-pink-everything, the electric toothbrush with sparkly pink “Bubble Mint”-flavored toothpaste is for you. Rationality rating: 2/10

12. Truly Skincare

Barbie Dream Bundle
Truly

The Barbie Dream Bundle includes a body scrub, bikini ingrown serum, body serum, and body butter, to help keep you plastic-smooth, from head to toe. Rationality rating: 7/10

13. Aldo Shoes

Barbiepltfrm
Barbie x Aldo

Don’t worry if you don’t have high-heel-ready Barbie feet. Aldo’s super-cute collab collection includes low heels and sneakers in addition to classic heels. Rationality rating: 9/10

14. NYX Cosmetics

Barbie Movie Collection Vault
NYX Cosmetics

NYX dropped a full collection of makeup in doll-like packaging and a summery Barbiecore palette. Expect to see hot pink lipstick, powder blue eyeshadow, and bronzy cheeks become the hottest colors of the season. Rationality rating: 10/10

15. Glasshouse Fragrances Candle

Barbie Dreamhouse Triple Scented Candle
Glasshouse Fragrances

This soy blend candle doesn’t just look like it came straight out of the Barbie movie, it also smells sweet and feminine — including notes of raspberry, strawberry leaves, and brown sugar — as well as hints of “plastic doll accord.” Rationality rating: 5/10

16. Aqua Clothing

Checked Bustier Mini Dress
Barbie the Movie x AQUA

Aqua released a collection of cotton candy pink-and-blue separates, sparkly accessories, and bags so you can dress up as a life-size doll on your next night out. Rationality rating: 10/10

17. Gap Clothing

Logo Baseball Hat
Gap x Barbie

For Gap’s latest collab, the classic brand revamped many of their clean, collegiate designs (think, logo sweatshirts, baseball caps, socks, and denim) in Barbie’s favorite color. Rationality rating: 6/10