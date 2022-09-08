20 Barbiecore Beauty Picks For Your Personal Dream Doll Makeover

It’s hard to think that a doll from the 1950s would be the peak of fashion and beauty inspiration in 2022, but there’s something about Barbie’s unapologetically feminine DNA that has enduring appeal. Love for the iconic doll has birthed the Barbiecore aesthetic, but it’s better known as the color palette that’s basically taken over this entire year. The trend is less about looking like a doll and more about embracing her fun, confident, and hyper-feminine essence. Luckily for all of us, that essence comes packaged in an irresistible shade of very hot pink. “Barbiecore is all about leaning into the famous heroine's feminine side,” says makeup artist Lilly Keys, who also notes the trend is far reaching across not only makeup, but fashion, accessories, hair color, and more.

We’ve all been loving the buzz around Greta Grewig’s forthcoming Barbie movie, but it’s not just the behind-the-scenes snapshots of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling roller blading that have stoked the Barbiecore trend. Every celebrity who’s anyone has worn something in Valentino’s signature shade of lipstick pink, from Zendaya and Florence Pugh to Sebastian Stan. Both on the runways and red carpet, pops of bright pink makeup are the fastest way to communicate the power of strong, feminine energy. It’s a color that refuses to be ignored and is unmistakably a symbol of the fairer sex.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Christopher John Rogers June 2022 Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Valentino F/W 2022-2023 Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another reason you might be thinking about embracing Barbiecore (if you haven’t already) is that you know it’s going to look good. “Pink is generally a flattering makeup color for everyone,” explains Keys. “It’s versatile, so you can wear pink on your lips, as blush on your cheeks, and even as eyeshadow if you do it the right way.” One school of thought for wearing the Barbiecore makeup trend is to focus on one feature at as to not overdose on candy pink. But if you want to fully lean into the aesthetic, we’re not here to stop you. We’ve rounded up 20 of the best Barbiecore beauty items for your own personal dream doll makeover, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Doll Eyes

Eyes are the easiest feature of the face to experiment with bright color. Give this season’s hottest shade a spin via bold liner or eyeshadow.

Barbiecore Blush

Make pink blush a statement by extending it beyond the apples of your cheeks. “I love blush draping—where you take your blush up towards the cheekbones and even onto your temples,” says Keys. “It’s a very fresh way to wear the trend.”

Hot Lips

Bright pink lips deliver a lot of impact with little effort, if you’re willing to go for it. Keys suggests keeping the rest of the face subtle with little more than mascara to create balance.

Barbie Hair Salon

Lean in even further to Barbiecore trend with pink hair accessories— or even pink hair.