Sam Neibart
Steven Simone

Beauty

20 Barbiecore Beauty Picks For Your Personal Dream Doll Makeover

All pink everything.

fb
tw

It’s hard to think that a doll from the 1950s would be the peak of fashion and beauty inspiration in 2022, but there’s something about Barbie’s unapologetically feminine DNA that has enduring appeal. Love for the iconic doll has birthed the Barbiecore aesthetic, but it’s better known as the color palette that’s basically taken over this entire year. The trend is less about looking like a doll and more about embracing her fun, confident, and hyper-feminine essence. Luckily for all of us, that essence comes packaged in an irresistible shade of very hot pink. “Barbiecore is all about leaning into the famous heroine's feminine side,” says makeup artist Lilly Keys, who also notes the trend is far reaching across not only makeup, but fashion, accessories, hair color, and more.

We’ve all been loving the buzz around Greta Grewig’s forthcoming Barbie movie, but it’s not just the behind-the-scenes snapshots of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling roller blading that have stoked the Barbiecore trend. Every celebrity who’s anyone has worn something in Valentino’s signature shade of lipstick pink, from Zendaya and Florence Pugh to Sebastian Stan. Both on the runways and red carpet, pops of bright pink makeup are the fastest way to communicate the power of strong, feminine energy. It’s a color that refuses to be ignored and is unmistakably a symbol of the fairer sex.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images
Christopher John Rogers June 2022Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Valentino F/W 2022-2023Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Another reason you might be thinking about embracing Barbiecore (if you haven’t already) is that you know it’s going to look good. “Pink is generally a flattering makeup color for everyone,” explains Keys. “It’s versatile, so you can wear pink on your lips, as blush on your cheeks, and even as eyeshadow if you do it the right way.” One school of thought for wearing the Barbiecore makeup trend is to focus on one feature at as to not overdose on candy pink. But if you want to fully lean into the aesthetic, we’re not here to stop you. We’ve rounded up 20 of the best Barbiecore beauty items for your own personal dream doll makeover, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Doll Eyes

Eyes are the easiest feature of the face to experiment with bright color. Give this season’s hottest shade a spin via bold liner or eyeshadow.

Epic Wear Metallic Liquid Liner in Fuchsia Metal
NYX

A slick swipe of pink liquid eyeliner is a controlled way to step into the Barbiecore makeup trend.

Colorfix Eye, Cheek & Lip Cream Pigment in Valentine
Danessa Myricks

This does-it-all cream pigment gives you super saturated color for a bold lid look.

Let’s Play Mini Eyeshadow Palette
Too Faced

Too Faced’s eight-pan palette is great for a soft and shimmery pink shadow look.

24/7 Glide On Eye Pencil in Woodstock
Urban Decay

Double up on trends and draw on graphic eyeliner in a daring magenta hue.

Eyeshadow in Smell Of Roses
Sephora Collection

Pink glitter is always Barbie-approved.

Barbiecore Blush

Make pink blush a statement by extending it beyond the apples of your cheeks. “I love blush draping—where you take your blush up towards the cheekbones and even onto your temples,” says Keys. “It’s a very fresh way to wear the trend.”

Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Bikini Martini
Fenty Beauty

Take after Rih and try out a fluorescent cream blush.

Blush in Coeur Battant
Nars

This nearly neon blush is far more wearable than it looks in the pan, but can be built up for dramatic effect.

Pressed Powder Blush in Text Me
ColourPop

ColourPop’s powder blushes look like they came right out of Barbie’s own purse.

Cheek Freak Blush Balm in Laid
About-Face

About-Face’s new cream blushes are super creamy and blendable, but dry down to a natural matte finish.

BYO Blush
Youthforia

TikTok’s favorite blush is popular for a reason. Not only does it look cool as it transforms green to pink, but it adapts to become the perfect pink shade for every skin tone.

Hot Lips

Bright pink lips deliver a lot of impact with little effort, if you’re willing to go for it. Keys suggests keeping the rest of the face subtle with little more than mascara to create balance.

Matte Lipstick in Candy Yum Yum
MAC

This cult classic fuchsia MAC shade is ready to have a moment again.

Ultimate Stay Waterfresh Lip Tint in Stuck With You
Catrice

For the most low maintenance pink lip, opt for a strong lip stain with high color payoff.

Lust Gloss in Pale Fire Nectar
Pat McGrath Labs

As a lipstick topper or on its own, this gloss gives lips multidimensional shimmer.

Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick in Ascend
Rare Beauty

This velvet matte formula is comfy on lips for all day or night wear.

Lip Glow Oil in Raspberry
Dior

For a Y2K-inspired extra shiny finish, reach for an internet favorite glossy lip oil.

Barbie Hair Salon

Lean in even further to Barbiecore trend with pink hair accessories— or even pink hair.

Pink Glitter Hair Claw
Claire's

Pink and plastic, this claw clip is fantastic.

Barbie Stripe Printed Knotted Headband
Lele Sadoughi

Lele Sadoughi’s classic knotted headbands offer a grown up homage to the character.

Bubblegum Peekaboo Halo Hair Extensions
Luxy Hair

Pop in easy, clip-in hair extensions for pastel pink hair without the bleach or dye.

Large Scrunchies
Slip x Alice+Olivia

Silk scrunchies are both super cute for tying your hair back and help avoid unnecessary hair breakage.

Barbie Ponytail Holder
Ugly Dukling

A Barbie branded ponytail holder is on-the-nose and kitschy in the best way.