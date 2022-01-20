Lip Glow Oil Dupes That Are Just Like The Viral Sensation

If you’ve been on TikTok in the last year, chances are you’ve come across a video of someone trying (or more likely raving about) Dior’s cult-status Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil. With nearly 60 million views on the hashtag #DiorLipOil, the glossy oil has gained popularity in the midst of the lip gloss comeback for its ultra shiny yet moisturizing formula. Infused with cherry oil, Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil instantly nourishes, protects, and softens the lips— and as promised, makes lips look extra glowy and juicy. Worn on its own, as a primer under lipstick, or even as a shiny top coat, it’s easy to see why the versatile product has made its way into so many makeup bags, especially of the knowledgable and influential. It’s also no surprise that the original Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil is being touted at the hot girl’s lip gloss of choice.

We all know that TikTok trends have the ability to clear beauty products off store shelves. Just look at the drugstore and longtime dermatologist favorite skincare brand CeraVe, which saw an incredible rise in popularity when TikTok users “discovered” its products in 2020. The #CeraVe tag currently has 1.4 billion views and British retailer Superdrug reporting a 65 percent week-on-week increase in sales of CeraVe products in June 2020 (the same time it went viral).

Like other viral TikTok products, Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil is currently sold out at Sephora and on the Dior website—in all eight shades nonetheless. In fact, the revitalized popularity of the lip oil has made it almost impossible to get your hands on. Luckily, there are more affordable dupes with the same shine and nourishing qualities that are still available. Just make sure to grab them quick, before TikTok finds them.

The Original

The Best Lip Glow Oil Dupes