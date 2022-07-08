As everyone’s favorite doll growing up, Barbie has become a pop culture phenomenon, from fashion collaborations to the cultural reset that was Aqua’s 1997 hit song “Barbie Girl.”

But ICYMI, we’re entering an era that welcomes the return of hyperfeminity’s signature glitz and ditz. In the past few months, Barbiecore has become the latest aesthetic taking over our feeds and our wardrobes once again, so far amassing more than eight million views on TikTok alone. Many things can be attributed to its very pink rise, like Great Gerwig’s upcoming adaption of Barbie and Valentino’s Fall 2022 “Pink PP” collection debut, which has since taken over the red carpet.

These days, the phrase “pretty in pink” has evolved quite literally to donning head-to-toe pink. The vibrant colorway has also found its way on the likes of celebrities, including Kim Kardashian during her appearance on Saturday Night Live back in October, Scream actress Jenna Ortega, Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan, and most recently, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s matching pink outfits. And we can’t forget Nicki Minaj’s early influences on the trend, as the musician has worn bright pink wigs and diamond-studded Barbie chains since the start of her career in the late 2000s.

Kim Kardashian Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Maya Rudolph Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Lana Condor Presley Ann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Nicola Coughlan Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images Jenna Ortega Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

You can never own too much pink and this year, it’s about time to stock up and channel the Mattel star herself. See 24 super-duper pink pieces to shop and channel the latest Barbiecore aesthetic, ranging from platform heels to terry mini skirts and so much more, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.