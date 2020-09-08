Maria Bobila
Fuzzy bags for fall.
The Fuzzy Handbag Is An Anti-Pillow Bag Trend We're Loving For Fall

We take cozy season very seriously.

Now that August is underway, it's time to officially bid farewell to our summer wardrobe and dive right into planning our favorite fall outfits. So we're putting our swimsuits into storage and wearing all things cozy, and one item that's on the top of our shopping list is the fuzzy handbag, which we claim to be the anti-pillow bag trend. It's as comforting as a soft and quilted pillow bag, but, since we take cozy season very seriously, the fuzzy handbag turns it up a notch with its tempting-to-touch faux fur or shearling.

We spotted this accessory trend on the Fall 2021 runways, too, like Prada’s pink faux fur tote and Miu Miu’s leopard fuzzy bag. Plus, it’s already got celebrity approval, as Irina Shayk was spotted carrying a BonBonWhims fluffy bag and Lily Allen was seen with her own version in black.

What's available to shop now is bound to go with any of your fall-friendly looks — perhaps a orange-colored tote from Stand Studio to brighten up your look, or maybe a leopard print messenger bag from Unif Clothing to help carry around your everyday essentials. There's even a few pouches, clutches, and baguette bags, as well, if you've minimized your belongings or prefer to go hands-free with your accessories.

Whatever fuzzy handbag you end up wanting (and cuddling with) this fall, there's plenty of options to choose from. Check out some of our favorites, below.

Summer Florals Fleece Tote
Lazy Oaf

In a bright pink and orange, this shearling bag has a fluffy texture and a zany floral print.

FAYE BAG
Unif Clothing

This leopard messenger bag is your fuzzy Y2K dream purse.

Eden mini faux-fur shoulder bag
Lolita Jade

Your younger self will be jealous of this pretty pink shoulder bag with a fun, furry texture.

Hera Eco Fur Top Handle Bag
THEMOIRE

This minimal shearling satchel is the perfect, simplistic way to get the trend - and it’s made of eco materials.

Crossbody Bag
Urban Outfitters

Covered in a pink leopard print, this faux fur shoulder bag even has a matching fuzzy strap.

Sherpa Pail Bag
Hannah Emile

This bucket (or rather, pail) bag will go with anything.

LOLITA BAG ACID RED
Stand Studio

Your classic tote comes in a fluffy orange version that will add a statement to all your fall looks.

Small Traveler Faux Fur Tote
Marc Jacobs

For days when you can't wear your teddy coat just yet.

90s shoulder bag in plush sage green faux fur
ASOS

The sherbert tone softens this already plush early-aughts shoulder bag.

YELLOW SMILEY FACE FAUX FUR BAG
A Shop Of Things

This playful tote is a nod to your favorite emoji.

leopard-print faux fur tote bag
P.A.R.O.S.H.

Leopard is the new netural and no better way to try it out than on a trendy fall accessory.

Mini Faux Fur Chain Bag
YOOKIM

This medium-sized crossbody has a fluffy black facade to carry from fall into winter.

Plush Animal Pattern Underarm Bag
KUFFER

In classic colors and a funky floral, this shoulder bag will match most of your fall closet.

FLUFFY MONSTER BAGS
BONBONWHIMS

This cute lady bag has a feminine pearl strap and a girly pink leopard print.

Faux Fur Shoulder Bag
H&M

In pale blue, this shoulder bag is the ideal accent bag with a plush faux fur exterior.

B Strass Faux Fur Bag
Blumarine

Keep the summer vibes going with this cozy bag in a bright lavender hue.

Faux Fur Bum Bag
Kirin

The clout pack gets a faux-fur treatment for your on-the-go outfits.

