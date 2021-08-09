Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

Shortly after the news of Rihanna’s billionaire status had the internet in an uproar, the superstar and Fenty empress hit the streets of New York City on August 4 for a shopping spree alongside rapper and current boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The iconic duo was spotted in downtown Manhattan copping accessories, vintage collectibles, and eating dinner.

The summer heat wasn’t a problem for Rih, however. The now-richest female artist was seen rocking a pink fuzzy hat, which she paired with a white Dior tube top, further solidifying that the ‘90s and early-aughts style is making a comeback. She added another summer classic — distressed denim shorts — and white strappy heels to complete her outfit.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Bella Hadid’s dad cap, Tinashe’s tiny bag, and more.

Hailey Kilgore

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Hailey Kilgore showed some shoulder at the Respect premiere in a black parachute gown from Jason Wu’s Fall 2021 collection.

Bella Hadid

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Bella Hadid served early-2000s vibes while out in New York City. She was seen wearing a red-lip printed white tank and baggy black jeans sitting right at the hip. She finished the look with Adidas Samba sneakers and a Marlboro Adventure Team fitted cap.

Griff

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Musician Griff attended the Vogue 25 event, hosted by British Vogue in London, wearing a sheer red and white knit dress by Talia Byre.

Tinashe

JOCE/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Tinashe stood out in Los Angeles wearing a neon bustier dress and coat by Aniye By. She also wore strappy heels by Voyetté and carried a tiny fuchsia handbag from Brandon Blackwood.

Rebecca Black

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rebecca Black attended a Spotify event and rocked an ultra-sexy suited look with a faux-leather bralette.

Lily Allen

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

The English singer was spotted in London wearing a cotton poplin blouse by Miu Miu with cuffed jeans and white sneakers. She also carried a faux-fur bag from Prada.

Paris Hilton

Andrew Toth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Paris Hilton stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a white cottagecore-style dress from Peony to promote her new Netflix series Cooking With Paris.

Japanese Breakfast

Scott Legato/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Michelle Zauner, widely known as Japanese Breakfast, was seen on stage at a recent performance wearing a ruffled floral jumpsuit. She finished her look with platform Doc Marten boots.

Blake Lively

Arturo Holmes/WireImage/Getty Images

Blake Lively attended the Free Guy premiere in a dazzling pink gown from Prabal Gurung and accessorized with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz.

Sadie Sink

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sadie Sink also attended the Free Guy premiere rocking an all-Miu Miu look. She wore a white blazer over a sequin embroidered top. She also wore high-waisted jeans with black and white leather pumps.

Madison Beer

Rachel Murray/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Madison Beer hosted her own Boohoo event wearing her collaboration’s boxy knit vest and white oversized shirt. She also wore brown heeled loafers from Jeffrey Campbell and a blue baguette shoulder bag from For the Ages.

Margot Robbie

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Margot Robbie opted for Chanel to attend the premiere for her latest movie The Suicide Squad. The actress wore a look from the French fashion house’s Cruise 2022 collection with brooches, a belt, and earrings — all from Chanel, as well.

Storm Reid

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Storm Reid also attended The Suicide Squad premiere in a matching white eyelet top and skirt combo from Prada. Though, her 16-foot, floor-length ponytail braid stole the show.

Daniela Melchior

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

You can never go wrong with a black dress. Actress and breakout Suicide Squad star Daniela Melchoir was seen on the red carpet wearing a black dress from Versace and black pumps.

Maisie Williams

David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The baby doll dress is back better than ever. Game of Thrones actress Maisie Williams attended a private dinner in London wearing a white Prada dress paired with see-through ankle socks and Prada black loafers.