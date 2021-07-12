It Girl Paris Hilton Is Now A Chef, Kinda

There’s a part in the YouTube Originals documentary This Is Paris in which Paris Hilton talks about how high her screen time is, noting that she often clocks up to 16 hours daily on her devices. No one should be even remotely surprised at the number — the woman is busy! Not only is Hilton a perennial It Girl, but she’s now very much a modern day renaissance woman; she’s a NFT collector, she’s releasing a vulnerable, tell-all memoir, and is adding another new gig to her expansive résumé: Netflix cooking show host.

Hilton’s latest project, Cooking With Paris, will cash in on her now world-famous on-camera charm as she invites celebrity friends into the kitchen for some culinary chaos. Cooking With Paris will likely be wackier than a traditional cooking show, namely because Hilton herself is far from a trained chef, but who needs Le Cordon Bleu when you have moxie and five seasons of The Simple Life under your belt?

According to Netflix, Hilton will embrace her “very newly domesticated side,” while she “learns to sauté, sear and zest,” and show off her “culinary expertise (or lack thereof), glam kitchen wardrobe and party-throwing skills with some of her fab celeb friends.”

Cooking With Paris lands on Netflix on August 4 with six half-hour episodes. The show is an adaptation (if you will) of a popular January 2020 video in which Hilton teaches viewers how to make lasagna. Leave it to her to finesse that into a Netflix deal!