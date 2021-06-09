Copelyn Bengel
17 Cottagecore Dresses To Actually Wear Out Now

The internet aesthetic is still going strong.

Summer 2021 seems like the best opportunity finally put the cottagecore aesthetic on full display. The TikTok trend had roots before the pandemic but stay-at-home culture turned this prairie-dressing movement into one of spring and summer’s biggest fashion staples, characterized by breezy silhouettes (known as house, or nap, dresses), puffy sleeves, gingham, floral prints, oversized collars, and smocking.

Cottagecore falls in line with quarantine’s comfort dressing and the growing consciousness towards sustainability, rural living, and the hobbies that come with it, like gardening, picnicking, and baking. Now that we’re slowly and safely socializing more this summer, we can finally channel cottagecore outside of our homes. And we can expand the look far beyond its signature dress by adding clogs, basket bags, crochet hats, and kitschy pearls.

If you still haven’t tapped into cottagecore style, it’s definitely not too late. Brands like Batsheva, LoveShackFancy, and Sea are known for their loose-fitting, floral dresses and continue to lead the way with exaggerated silhouettes and distinct patterns. If you want to make your farm-ready frock more fashion-forward, you can pair it with a mid-calf sock and modern sneaker or add a Y2K-inspired baguette bag.

If you’re ready to find your go-to summer dress, shop the 17 best cottagecore dresses, below.

Molly Dress
Mr. Larkin

This A-line gingham dress has a loose fit and puff sleeves. Plus, it’s made of deadstock fabric.

Libby Mini Dress
For Love & Lemons

In a vintage floral print, this corset-style dress is a modern way to get the trend.

Belle Linen Dress
Sleeper

This linen midi dress peak cottagecore with its square neckline and smocked bodice.

Kayla Puff-Sleeve Mini Dress
Cinq A Sept

With a dainty cut-out and ruffle detailing, this light blue dress can be dressed up with heeled sandals or down with white sneakers.

Seersucker Check Maxi Dress
Ganni

Made of recycled polyester and organic cotton, the brand’s signature style dress comes in a summery checkered seersucker.

Collar Dress
SWF

This smock-style dress has a buttoned-up top with a cool-girl drop waist.

The Pub Garden French Puff Dress
Selkie

In mood-boosting pastels, this light cotton dress has a fun, girly silhouette.

Isabella Maxi Dress
Free People

This bold pink, flowy maxi dress has memorable details, like a ruffle hem and bow-tied back.

Lauryn Dress
Tove

If you’re wanting to still show some skin, this organic cotton dress has a strapless bodice and minimal gathering details.

Belgium Linen Dress
Reformation

This midi dress is characterized by a classic picnic pattern and a breathable slit.

Albany Dress
LPA

This crisp white cotton dress has puffy sleeves and bow detailing on the back.

Leilani Mini Dress Ligne Check
Faithfull the Brand

Throw this perfect everyday dress on with a strappy sandal and your favorite straw bag.

Adela Floral Voile Ruffle Dress
Rebecca Taylor

This faint floral dress has a vintage ruffle collar and button closure.

Smocked Midi Dress
& Other Stories

There couldn’t be an easier throw-on dress than this powder blue frock with a stretchy smocked bodice.

Gina Dress
Sea

This dress has all of the details of cottagecore, including smocking, an embroidered collar, and a gingham print.

L'Espirit Printed Cut-Out Midi Dress
Aje

This summery dress features a pale abstract print, a corset-inspired waist, and a back cut-out.

Evita Dress
Capittana

With tie straps and a tiered skirt, this dress can take you on vacation, to the market, and everywhere in between.