Summer 2021 seems like the best opportunity finally put the cottagecore aesthetic on full display. The TikTok trend had roots before the pandemic but stay-at-home culture turned this prairie-dressing movement into one of spring and summer’s biggest fashion staples, characterized by breezy silhouettes (known as house, or nap, dresses), puffy sleeves, gingham, floral prints, oversized collars, and smocking.

Cottagecore falls in line with quarantine’s comfort dressing and the growing consciousness towards sustainability, rural living, and the hobbies that come with it, like gardening, picnicking, and baking. Now that we’re slowly and safely socializing more this summer, we can finally channel cottagecore outside of our homes. And we can expand the look far beyond its signature dress by adding clogs, basket bags, crochet hats, and kitschy pearls.

If you still haven’t tapped into cottagecore style, it’s definitely not too late. Brands like Batsheva, LoveShackFancy, and Sea are known for their loose-fitting, floral dresses and continue to lead the way with exaggerated silhouettes and distinct patterns. If you want to make your farm-ready frock more fashion-forward, you can pair it with a mid-calf sock and modern sneaker or add a Y2K-inspired baguette bag.

If you’re ready to find your go-to summer dress, shop the 17 best cottagecore dresses, below.

