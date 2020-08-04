When "cottagecore" first became internet's hottest new rage, it came as a little bit of a surprise. The burgeoning aesthetic has garnered over 70 million views on TikTok alone and continues to delight teenagers across the world at a ravishing speed. Defined by — as the name suggests — rustic cottages, gorgeous babbling meadows, and an overly romanticized version of rural living, the trend has quickly had Gen Z give in to its charms. But aren't teens supposed to want to fantasize about big city living and partying on the Lower East Side? Or was that in 2008? Reader, I think I may be a little too old or watched too many episodes of Gossip Girl.

Regardless, it seems agrarian domesticity is the latest "It" thing. With no end in sight to the current pandemic and quarantine, it makes that teens are still dreaming about baking boule bread and strolling the dreamy pastures of Dorset. But not without the right outfit, of course.

Nearly every fashion brand has hopped on to channeling the aesthetic: think prairie dresses, mustard maxi dresses, and puff-sleeved cotton button-ups. And while there is no dearth of options, there are those who have sort of always been loyal to the trend. Below, we pick our favorite fashion brands that have always been "cottagecore" well before it took over the internet.

Dôen

This women-owned and LA-based brand's Instagram feed is proof why this rustic-chic label has become a favorite among shoppers.

Christy Dawn

With sustainability at its core, Christy Dawn is a slow fashion label that has become a one-stop shop for its vintage-inspired styles.

Faithfull the Brand

Think '40s vintage and 35mm films, and you'll land on the laid-back yet stylish aesthetic of this young, women-founded brand.

Soft Girl Studio

Soft Girl Studio on Etsy defines itself as a "cottagecore Y2K" clothing store and, naturally, has become a steady favorite among young vintage shoppers.

Bedra Vintage

Another Etsy favorite, this vintage-inspired clothing collective embodies cottagecore to its fullest. Could country living truly be this dreamy?

Ciao Lucia

A modern take on pastural living, this California-based label is inspired by eternal vacations and just being comfortable no matter what you're doing.

Free People

I'm going to go ahead and say Free People is one of the foremost purveyors of cottagecore. The wildly successful retailer and brand has always had a soft spot for the rustic aesthetic.

Subrina Heyink Vintage

This Instagram-bred vintage collective is curated by Subrina Heyink and is extremely popular among its patrons for its bi-monthly sales. Shop before it sells out!

Roam Vintage

This Black-owned independent vintage label is a starter pack of sorts in embracing rural style for today's wardrobe.