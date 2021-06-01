Erika Harwood
PARIS, FRANCE - FEBRUARY 28: A guest wears sunglasses, earrings, a ring, a black crocodile pattern bag, a gradient red to black crocodile pattern bustier crop top, a matched skirt, outside Balmain, during Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021, on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

19 Baguette Bags To Carry Around Everywhere This Summer

The go-to bag for your going-out plans.

fb
tw

Colorful sunglasses, low-rise jeans, and flip-flop heels aren’t the only Y2K fashion trends making a comeback. The baguette bag, which you may recall on celebrities including Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan carrying around the Fendi favorite during the early aughts, is almost unavoidable in 2021. As of October 2020, Fendi’s vintage baguette bags were up in searches 40 percent month-on-month, according to Lyst.

While Fendi has released new versions of its iconic accessory, made famous as Carrie Bradshaw’s staple on Sex and the City, you no longer need to shell out thousands of dollars to participate in the trend. Newer brands have issued their own versions of the shoulder bag, including Mansure Gavriel’s Pencil Case and Asata Maisé’s sold-out Patchwork Baguette bags (don’t worry, she’ll restock soon). As you start to socialize a lot more this summer (compared to last year), consider the baguette as your go-to bag for your future going-out plans.

From crocheted fabrics and tie-dye prints to cottagecore-inspired embroidery, there’s a baguette bag on the market for everyone. Below, check out 19 of the coolest options available now from Coach, Paloma Wool, Staud, JW Pei,Lele Sadoughi, and more.

ABALONE BRAIDED LYLE SHOULDER BAG
Lele Sadoughi

Can't seem to shake the crochet trend? Now you don't have to.

PARADISE BAGUETTE BAG
Local Heroes

If Monet painted his Water Lilies in 2021.

PENCIL BAG
Mansur Gavriel

MG's take on the baguette bag is a nod to the school supplies of your youth.

Ineva Baguette in Sun Copper Orange Moire
For The Ages

A curvier take on the classic baguette silhouette.

Brandy
Paloma Wool

A croc-textured bag in a vibrant purple.

Rainbow Croc Froggy
Apede Mod

Get the pearl chain for some extra style.

Becker SML
Hammitt

Denim and daisies for the peak Y2K vibe.

Swinger Bag With Garden Embroidery
Coach

A cottagecore moment from Coach with embroidered mushrooms, butterflies, flowers, and more.

Marleigh Beaded Baguette Bag Diamante
Loeffler Randall

No need to bedazzle yourself.

TOMMY BEADED BAG
Staud

A beaded bag that comes in the cutest prints it could bring me to tears.

Rachel bag
By Far

You can't go wrong with black patent leather.

Dimple Croco Pearl Orange
Elleme

A creamsicle dream.

NEWBIE BAGUETTE
House of Want

If floral isn't your bag (thank you), try one of the 16 other colors.

SCAPE NYLON RECYCLED
HVISK

This bright green bag is made from 100% certified recycled nylon.

Maria
Edas

We love every Edas bag, but this is a top pick.

Blarke Light Pink
Steve Madden

Pink is a summer favorite, so try the trend in bag form.

Baguette Bag
Coming of Age

A gingham print silk taffeta bag that's ready for summer.

Gabbi Bag
JW Pei

The celebrity-loved shoulder bag, available in 10 fun shades.

BAGUETTE BAG IN EMBOSSED LEATHER
Maje

Throw some fringe on it.