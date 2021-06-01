19 Baguette Bags To Carry Around Everywhere This Summer

Colorful sunglasses, low-rise jeans, and flip-flop heels aren’t the only Y2K fashion trends making a comeback. The baguette bag, which you may recall on celebrities including Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan carrying around the Fendi favorite during the early aughts, is almost unavoidable in 2021. As of October 2020, Fendi’s vintage baguette bags were up in searches 40 percent month-on-month, according to Lyst.

While Fendi has released new versions of its iconic accessory, made famous as Carrie Bradshaw’s staple on Sex and the City, you no longer need to shell out thousands of dollars to participate in the trend. Newer brands have issued their own versions of the shoulder bag, including Mansure Gavriel’s Pencil Case and Asata Maisé’s sold-out Patchwork Baguette bags (don’t worry, she’ll restock soon). As you start to socialize a lot more this summer (compared to last year), consider the baguette as your go-to bag for your future going-out plans.

From crocheted fabrics and tie-dye prints to cottagecore-inspired embroidery, there’s a baguette bag on the market for everyone. Below, check out 19 of the coolest options available now from Coach, Paloma Wool, Staud, JW Pei,Lele Sadoughi, and more.