Copelyn Bengel and India Roby
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
PARIS, FRANCE - SEPTEMBER 29: A guest wears a pink fluffy bob hat, white sunglasses, a white shirt, ...
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

These 13 Cozy Bucket Hats Will Replace Your Favorite Winter Beanie

Top off your chilly looks with the season's hottest headwear.

With the winter chill creeping in, it's time to put together your cold-weather staples for the season. If your brisk look is typically topped with a classic beanie, we've found a better alternative for you. Usually known as a spring and summer accessory, the bucket hat has a new twist that will keep you snug and cozy on the frostiest of days.

Breaking through in the '80s and '90s hip-hop scene, the bucket hat has become not only a pop-culture staple, but a wardrobe must-have, too. Popping up on all the biggest runways for fall and winter, the cool accessory proved it can transcend the upcoming season and colder climes with fuzzy, warm materials, like faux fur, shearling, and quilted leather.

Whether you're more into a sherbert-tinted faux fur bucket hat or a neutral-colored shearling everyday piece, we've found a number of choices in different styles and price points to please everyone. Keep scrolling for the best buckets to shop for this winter, we promise your beanie will forgive you.

Denjih Hat
Isabel Marant

This wool-blended hat comes in fun colorways and has a contrasting logo detail for a simple minimalist vibe.

TIE DYE FUZZY BUCKET HAT
Candy Treats

For the maximalist, this bubblegum-pink and blue bucket is your headwear all winter long.

Faux Fur Bucket
Clyde

This wide-brimmed, camel-colored hat will keep you bundled for the coldest days.

Faux-Fur Bucket Hat in Black
Red Valentino

This vibrant hat from one of today’s top brands is complete with a wool exterior and drawstrings for size adjustment.

Pistachio Bucket
Emma Brewin

Handcrafted with faux fur, this pistachio-colored bucket will be the hero item of your winter looks.

Denim Bucket Hat
Ganni

This functional denim bucket will serve you all fall and winter. It is fur-lined for ultimate warmth and comfort.

Faux Fur Bucket
Kangol

This ultra-plush bucket hat comes in this vibrant lavender leopard print and other fun patterns that’ll spice up your ‘fit.

Popcorn Fur Bucket Hat
Lit Activewear

In a soft beige color, this bucket hat has exaggerated texture and the coziness to match.

Cable-Knit Bucket Hat
Steve Madden

Instead of a fuzzy bucket hat, try this cozy cable-knit version.

UO Printed Sherpa Bucket Hat
Urban Outfitters

This sherpa hat features a trendy floral print and a shockingly affordable price.

Smile Faux Fur Hat
Kirin

This fuzzy hat has a playful spin and equally as much insulation for the coldest winter days.

ANGELS SHEARLING BUCKET HAT IN BLUE
Fiorucci

Channel your inner Angelcore aesthetic by opting for this baby blue hat, and its shearling material is sure to keep you cozy.

Addison Revival Bucket Hat
Rag & Bone

Rag & Bone created a fuzzy bucket hat in leopard print that's reversible with a classic black hue, in case you want to give the cozy trend a rest one day.

