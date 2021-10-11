Welcome to NYLON's Fit Picks, a weekly roundup of our favorite celebrity outfits.

On Saturday, Oct. 9, Kim Kardashian West hosted Saturday Night Live, where the undeniable cultural icon was “surprised to see herself there, too.” While poking fun at some of the most monumental parts of her career, with references to her past relationships, plastic surgery, and her SKIMS line to name just a few, she really shined during the show, and to be quite frank, I also found myself shedding a few tears from laughter.

Kardashian not only stood out with her witty skits, but also when it came to her outfits. The reality TV star truly dazzled: As proven by her all-black masked ensemble at the 2021 Met Gala, Kardashian’s love affair with Balenciaga is going strong, as she was seen the day of the show wearing three separate hot pink outfits from the brand, all styled with the help of her ex-husband Kanye West.

The morning before the recording of SNL, the warm weather in New York City didn’t stop Kardashian from wearing a hot pink puffer coat paired with metallic pointed boots and pink gloves. She completed her first look of the day with a silver Hourglass handle bag, diamond earrings, and black sunglasses.

While performing her opening monologue, Kardashian changed into a head-to-toe sparkly turtleneck catsuit with the same diamond earrings. After the show, she headed to the SNL afterparty in yet another spandex catsuit with built-in heels. She glammed up her look with a feathered coat and diamond earrings.

Ahead, check out the rest of our favorite celebrity looks, including Beyoncé’s blazer mini dress, Zendaya in Loewe, Bella Hadid’s sporty ‘fit, and more.

Bella Hadid

Supermodel Bella Hadid was spotted in New York City in a sporty t-shirt dress from Nike. She completed her off-duty look with white socks, fiery red S/Lab sneakers by Salomon, and mini sunglasses.

Beyoncé

On Wednesday, Oct. 7, Beyoncé attended the London Film Festival for the premiere of The Harder They Fall, produced by her husband Jay-Z. She wore a custom black-and-white blazer mini-dress from Sergio Hudson, paired with a shimmery Jimmy Choo “Bon Bon” bag and crystal-embellished pumps from Christian Louboutin.

Naomi Osaka

Naomi Osaka arrived at the Tag Heuer event in Beverly Hills to celebrate the recent signing of Ryan Gosling as its new global ambassador. The tennis superstar and Tag Heuer brand ambassador wore a printed black-and-white color block blazer over a black mini dress, paired with strappy pink sandals.

Sydney and Devon Lee Carlson

Sydney and Devon Carlson attended the Jaded LDN x Sydney Carlson collab party in Los Angeles. Sydney wore a knitted cutout dress with pink mesh stockings, striped leg warmers, and cobalt blue pointed heels. On her right, Devon opted for a printed graphic tee from the collection with a multicolored long-sleeve top underneath. She completed her look with black pants and platform boots.

Jesy Nelson

Jesy Nelson promoted her debut single “Boyz” wearing a matching printed blazer and pants set with a black bralette and black sneakers. She paired the look with a black beret adorned with a giant safety pin and silver chain necklaces.

Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert was seen in New York City wearing a suited ensemble from Thom Browne paired with black gloves and platform boots. He completed his look with a Daft Punk helmet.

Ashlee Simpson

Ashlee Simpson attended the L.O.L Surprise! premiere wearing a leather blazer over a white tee and baggy jeans. Simpson finished her outfit with black sneakers and Bottega Veneta’s woven bag.

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart attended the Spencer premiere in London wearing a strapless bejeweled couture gown from Chanel’s Fall 2018 collection with strappy black heels.

Zendaya

Zendaya wore a gray sleeveless gown adorned with a gold breastplate, which came straight from Loewe’s Spring 2022 runway show. She completed the ensemble with gold pointed-toe pumps from Christian Louboutin and matching gold statement earrings.

Lashana Lynch

Actress Lashana Lynch was spotted in SoHo wearing a burgundy red leather ensemble from Roksanda Fall/Winter 2020 collection, paired with silver square-toed boots.

Ruth Wilson

British actress Ruth Wilson attended the True Things premiere in London wearing a printed button-up and trousers from JW Anderson, paired with white mules.

Iris Law

Iris Law attended the Bulgari Serpenti Metamorphosis Party in Milan wearing a black gown from Roberto Cavalli’s Spring 2022 collection with black pumps.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber was spotted in Los Angeles wearing a staple leather bomber jacket over a cropped black tee and black leggings. She completed her off-duty ‘fit with a socks-and-sandals combo, an orange clutch, and black sunglasses (with an iced coffee in hand, of course).

Maeve Reilly

Wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly celebrated her new Nasty Gal collaboration with a monochrome outfit, wearing a matching blazer and wide-leg pants from the collection.