Stylist Maeve Reilly’s Nasty Gal Collaboration Will Dress You Up For Fall

Nasty Gal partnered with celebrity and wardrobe stylist Maeve Reilly, the genius behind Megan Fox’s recent pop-punk ‘fits and Hailey Bieber’s street style looks, for its latest collaboration.

Available to shop now, the Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Fall 2021 collection is the epitome of streetwear chic, featuring pieces like faux-leather pants, biker moto jackets, and all things oversized. Reilly also sprinkled in feminine elements but with an edge, taking inspiration from early-2000s fashion trends and creating must-have corset tops, ribbed crop tops, and refined silhouettes. Whether you’re looking to recreate your own off-duty celebrity ‘fit or simply build up your wardrobe staples, Reilly’s new clothing launch features versatile pieces that are perfect for any occasion. You can either go for an edgy monochrome outfit or mix neutral tones with added pops of green or blue.

“I’m so excited to announce my collaboration with Nasty Gal. A collection reminiscent of my personal style, I’ve really enjoyed working closely with the team to recreate my everyday looks,” Reilly said in a statement. They’re each perfect for throwing into your day-to-day rotation, whether you’re dressing up or down.”

With sizes ranging from 0 through 26, you can now amp up your closet this fall with trendy yet timeless essentials from the Nasty Gal x Maeve Reilly Fall 2021 collection (priced from $26 through $374) on NastyGal.com. In the meantime, Reilly spoke exclusively with NYLON about her inspiration behind the collection, styling tips, and more, ahead.

How would you define your collection in three words?

Edgy, effortless, versatile.

What was the creative process and inspiration behind your collection with Nasty Gal?

I really wanted to create a collection that could bring my vision to the masses. The collection is wearable for any occasion, from hanging out with friends to going out — there’s such a wide range. I try to focus on elevated classics throughout my styling and I think this collection really embraces that.

How would you define your style in your own words? And how does it reflect in your latest collaboration with Nasty Gal?

I always describe my style as a “sexy tomboy” vibe and I think this collection really shows that. All of the sets are a loose fit but still have a feminine, sexy element to them, including the basics, whether it's a cutout or a certain silhouette.

Courtesy of Nasty Gal

If you had to choose, what’s your favorite look from the collection, and how would you wear it?

I love them all! Right now, I’m really loving the flannel jacket. It’s perfect as we ease into fall and a great piece for layering. I would style this with a pair of boyfriend jeans and a crop top for an effortless, cool-girl vibe.

What makes a “good” outfit in your opinion? Can you share some advice on how to style your pieces?

The best thing to elevate an outfit is definitely confidence. When you put on an outfit you feel great in, you’re going to look great in it, as well. On a more tangible note, I love playing with juxtaposing pieces, like pairing a loose jean with a crop top, or a monochromatic outfit with a fun bag.

Courtesy of Nasty Gal

What are some fall trends you’ve been loving at the moment?

I’m really loving color, especially the color green. And you can definitely see that in the collection. After over a year without fashion, color is a great way to have some fun with your style.

What do you want customers to take away from your collection with Nasty Gal?

I want customers to see that a few solid pieces in your wardrobe can go a long way. All of the sets in the collection can be worn as one look, on their own, or mixed and matched, which is something that was so important to me.

See more of Maeve Reilly’s Nasty Gal collaboration, below, and shop the collection online now.

Courtesy of Nasty Gal