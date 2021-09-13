After a postponement and eventual cancellation last year, the
2021 Met Gala red carpet is finally here.
The “Super Bowl of Fashion” or “Oscars of the East Coast” arrived not on the first Monday in May, as tradition goes, but on Monday, Sept. 13, just after New York Fashion Week
and the 2021 MTV VMAs. The string of major events have not only brought a ton of attention to NYC, but loads of famous faces to make their anticipated appearances, too.
The 2021 Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s latest major two-part exhibition that will last through 2022. Tonight is the start of
which In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, will be on view from Sept. 18 to Sept. 5, 2022 and explore the “modern vocabulary of American style,” as well as celebrate The Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.
Of course, that ties in with the red carpet’s dress code: American fashion, or, specifically, American independence. “Over the past year, because of the pandemic, the connections to our homes have become more emotional, as have those to our clothes. For American fashion, this has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality,” Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, said in an official statement.
Tonight’s sartorial theme will likely be channeled best by its Gen-Z lineup of Met Gala co-chairs, including Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman. Speaking of Gen Z, we’re likely expecting a slew of TikTokers, YouTubers, and online influencers to make their red carpet debuts, as well, especially since the event is sponsored by Instagram. (Emma Chamberlain was one of the first guests to arrive, wearing Louis Vuitton.) Plus, the usual Met Gala suspects, who have already made a few stops at NYFW, will probably make an appearance on the red carpet, such as Kendall Jenner, the Hadids, and more.
Our biggest anticipated appearance for the night is, obviously, Rihanna. The Savage X Fenty designer actually has some of her lingerie pieces on display at the Met’s exhibition, and she’s hosting an after party, too.
Here’s to hoping she sports her usual go-to, post-Met Gala outfit: pajamas.
See all of the red carpet moments from the 2021 Met Gala, below, and keep checking back for more.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Billie Eilish Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Oscar De La Renta.
Lil Nas X John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Haider Ackerman, Rick Owens and Converse.
Frank Ocean Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Wearing Prada. Baby is wearing Homer.
Olivia Rodrigo Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chloe & Halle Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lorde Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Serena Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emma Raducanu John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Jennifer Lopez Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Normani John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Le Maison Drew and Saint Laurent.
Kim Kardashian Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kendall Jenner John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Gigi Hadid John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Rosé Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kacey Musgraves Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Lupita Nyong’o Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Teyana Taylor Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Erykah Badu Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Simone Biles Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pete Davidson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Naomi Osaka Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Barbie Ferreira Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Jonathan Simkhai.
Lili Reinhart Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Christian Siriano.
Grimes Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Addison Rae Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Tom Ford for Gucci.
Amanda Gorman John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Keke Palmer John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Tracee Ellis Ross Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Balenciaga Couture.
Emma Chamberlain Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ilana Glazer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Anna Wintour Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Oscar de la Renta.
Karlie Kloss Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Carolina Herrera.
Saweetie Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kris Jenner Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Megan Fox Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Tessa Thompson Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Yara Shahidi John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Zoë Kravitz Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Channing Tatum Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kristin Stewart Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images CL Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Amandla Stenberg John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Troye Sivan Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Kim Petras John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Michaela Coel Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bee Carrozzini Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Dan Levy Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hunter Schafer Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Leon Bridges John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Jennifer Hudson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Maisie Williams John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Evan Mock Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Storm Reid Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ciara Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Sophia Roe Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ella Emhoff and Julia Garner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Ella is wearing adidas by Stella McCartney. Julia is wearing Stella McCartney.
FINNEAS Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Givenchy and Cartier.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Iman Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kaia Gerber Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Wearing Oscar de la Renta.
Cara Delevigne Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Elliott Page Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images NikkieTutorials John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Virgil Abloh Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Mary J. Blige Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jordan Alexander Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emily Blunt Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gabrielle Union Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Siena Miller Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Gemma Chan John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Lily-Rose Depp Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Emily Ratajkowski Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rosalía Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Irina Shayk John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Chloe Fineman Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jeremy O’Harris Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Margaret Qualley Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Eiza Gonzales Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ben Platt Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Debbie Harry Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Precious Lee Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Paloma Elsesser Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Whoopi Goldberg Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Charles Melton Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zoey Deutch Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Want more Met Gala content? Find out about the 10 most unforgettable celebrity Met Gala moments.