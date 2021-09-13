After a postponement and eventual cancellation last year, the 2021 Met Gala red carpet is finally here.

The “Super Bowl of Fashion” or “Oscars of the East Coast” arrived not on the first Monday in May, as tradition goes, but on Monday, Sept. 13, just after New York Fashion Week and the 2021 MTV VMAs. The string of major events have not only brought a ton of attention to NYC, but loads of famous faces to make their anticipated appearances, too.

The 2021 Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s latest major two-part exhibition that will last through 2022. Tonight is the start of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which will be on view from Sept. 18 to Sept. 5, 2022 and explore the “modern vocabulary of American style,” as well as celebrate The Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

Of course, that ties in with the red carpet’s dress code: American fashion, or, specifically, American independence. “Over the past year, because of the pandemic, the connections to our homes have become more emotional, as have those to our clothes. For American fashion, this has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality,” Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, said in an official statement.

Tonight’s sartorial theme will likely be channeled best by its Gen-Z lineup of Met Gala co-chairs, including Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman. Speaking of Gen Z, we’re likely expecting a slew of TikTokers, YouTubers, and online influencers to make their red carpet debuts, as well, especially since the event is sponsored by Instagram. (Emma Chamberlain was one of the first guests to arrive, wearing Louis Vuitton.) Plus, the usual Met Gala suspects, who have already made a few stops at NYFW, will probably make an appearance on the red carpet, such as Kendall Jenner, the Hadids, and more.

Our biggest anticipated appearance for the night is, obviously, Rihanna. The Savage X Fenty designer actually has some of her lingerie pieces on display at the Met’s exhibition, and she’s hosting an after party, too. Here’s to hoping she sports her usual go-to, post-Met Gala outfit: pajamas.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2021 Met Gala, below, and keep checking back for more.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Balenciaga.

Billie Eilish Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Oscar De La Renta.

Lil Nas X John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Versace.

Timothée Chalamet Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Haider Ackerman, Rick Owens and Converse.

Frank Ocean Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Prada. Baby is wearing Homer.

Olivia Rodrigo Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent.

Chloe & Halle Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Rodarte.

Lorde Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Bode.

Serena Williams Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Chanel.

Jennifer Lopez Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Normani John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Valentino.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Le Maison Drew and Saint Laurent.

Kim Kardashian Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Balenciaga.

Kendall Jenner John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Givenchy.

Gigi Hadid John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Prada.

Rosé Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Saint Laurent.

Kacey Musgraves Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Ralph Lauren.

Lupita Nyong’o Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Prabal Gurung.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Michael Kors.

Erykah Badu Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne.

Simone Biles Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Area.

Pete Davidson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne.

Naomi Osaka Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Barbie Ferreira Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Jonathan Simkhai.

Lili Reinhart Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Christian Siriano.

Grimes Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Iris Van Herpen.

Addison Rae Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tom Ford for Gucci.

Amanda Gorman John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Vera Wang.

Keke Palmer John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Sergio Hudson.

Tracee Ellis Ross Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Balenciaga Couture.

Emma Chamberlain Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Ilana Glazer Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Aliétte.

Anna Wintour Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Karlie Kloss Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Saweetie Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Christian Cowan.

Kris Jenner Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Kris Jenner.

Megan Fox Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dundas.

Tessa Thompson Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Dior.

Zoë Kravitz Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Channing Tatum Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristin Stewart Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chanel.

CL Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Alexander Wang

Amandla Stenberg John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne.

Troye Sivan Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Petras John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Collina Strada.

Michaela Coel Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Balenciaga.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino.

Bee Carrozzini Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino.

Dan Levy Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Loewe.

Hunter Schafer Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chanel.

Leon Bridges John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Bode.

Jennifer Hudson Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing AZ Factory.

Maisie Williams John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne.

Evan Mock Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne.

Storm Reid Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ciara Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Dundas.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sophia Roe Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Halston.

Ella Emhoff and Julia Garner Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Ella is wearing adidas by Stella McCartney. Julia is wearing Stella McCartney.

FINNEAS Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Givenchy and Cartier.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Brother Vellies.

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Ralph Lauren.

Iman Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images Wearing Harris Reed

Kaia Gerber Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Cara Delevigne Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Maria Grazia.

Elliott Page Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

NikkieTutorials John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Virgil Abloh Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jordan Alexander Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily Blunt Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Miu Miu.

Gabrielle Union Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Iris Van Herpen.

Siena Miller Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Gucci.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Prada.

Gemma Chan John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Wearing Prabal Gurung.

Lily-Rose Depp Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Chanel.

Emily Ratajkowski Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Vera Wang.

Rosalía Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Rick Owens.

Irina Shayk John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images Moschino

Chloe Fineman Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy O’Harris Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Tommy Hilfiger.

Margaret Qualley Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eiza Gonzales Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Versace.

Ben Platt Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Christian Cowan.

Debbie Harry Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Zac Posen.

Precious Lee Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Area.

Paloma Elsesser Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Zac Posen

Whoopi Goldberg Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Valentino.

Charles Melton Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Wearing Thom Browne.

Zoey Deutch Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

