Every Red Carpet Look From The 2021 Met Gala

Fashion’s biggest night is here!

After a postponement and eventual cancellation last year, the 2021 Met Gala red carpet is finally here.

The “Super Bowl of Fashion” or “Oscars of the East Coast” arrived not on the first Monday in May, as tradition goes, but on Monday, Sept. 13, just after New York Fashion Week and the 2021 MTV VMAs. The string of major events have not only brought a ton of attention to NYC, but loads of famous faces to make their anticipated appearances, too.

The 2021 Met Gala will celebrate the Costume Institute’s latest major two-part exhibition that will last through 2022. Tonight is the start of In America: A Lexicon of Fashion, which will be on view from Sept. 18 to Sept. 5, 2022 and explore the “modern vocabulary of American style,” as well as celebrate The Costume Institute’s 75th anniversary.

Of course, that ties in with the red carpet’s dress code: American fashion, or, specifically, American independence. “Over the past year, because of the pandemic, the connections to our homes have become more emotional, as have those to our clothes. For American fashion, this has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality,” Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of The Costume Institute, said in an official statement.

Tonight’s sartorial theme will likely be channeled best by its Gen-Z lineup of Met Gala co-chairs, including Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, and Amanda Gorman. Speaking of Gen Z, we’re likely expecting a slew of TikTokers, YouTubers, and online influencers to make their red carpet debuts, as well, especially since the event is sponsored by Instagram. (Emma Chamberlain was one of the first guests to arrive, wearing Louis Vuitton.) Plus, the usual Met Gala suspects, who have already made a few stops at NYFW, will probably make an appearance on the red carpet, such as Kendall Jenner, the Hadids, and more.

Our biggest anticipated appearance for the night is, obviously, Rihanna. The Savage X Fenty designer actually has some of her lingerie pieces on display at the Met’s exhibition, and she’s hosting an after party, too. Here’s to hoping she sports her usual go-to, post-Met Gala outfit: pajamas.

See all of the red carpet moments from the 2021 Met Gala, below, and keep checking back for more.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Balenciaga.

Billie Eilish

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Oscar De La Renta.

Lil Nas X

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Versace.

Timothée Chalamet

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Haider Ackerman, Rick Owens and Converse.

Frank Ocean

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Prada. Baby is wearing Homer.

Olivia Rodrigo

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Saint Laurent.

Chloe & Halle

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Rodarte.

Lorde

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Bode.

Serena Williams

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma Raducanu

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel.

Jennifer Lopez

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Normani

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Le Maison Drew and Saint Laurent.

Kim Kardashian

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Balenciaga.

Kendall Jenner

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Givenchy.

Gigi Hadid

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Prada.

Rosé

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Saint Laurent.

Kacey Musgraves

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Ralph Lauren.

Lupita Nyong’o

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Teyana Taylor

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Prabal Gurung.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Michael Kors.

Erykah Badu

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne.

Simone Biles

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Area.

Pete Davidson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne.

Naomi Osaka

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Barbie Ferreira

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Jonathan Simkhai.

Lili Reinhart

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Siriano.

Grimes

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Iris Van Herpen.

Addison Rae

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tom Ford for Gucci.

Amanda Gorman

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Vera Wang.

Keke Palmer

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Sergio Hudson.

Tracee Ellis Ross

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Balenciaga Couture.

Emma Chamberlain

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Louis Vuitton.

Ilana Glazer

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Aliétte.

Anna Wintour

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Karlie Kloss

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Carolina Herrera.

Saweetie

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Cowan.

Kris Jenner

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Kris Jenner.

Megan Fox

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dundas.

Tessa Thompson

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Yara Shahidi

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Dior.

Zoë Kravitz

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Channing Tatum

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kristin Stewart

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel.

CL

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Alexander Wang

Amandla Stenberg

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne.

Troye Sivan

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Kim Petras

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Collina Strada.

Michaela Coel

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Balenciaga.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino.

Bee Carrozzini

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino.

Dan Levy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Loewe.

Hunter Schafer

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel.

Leon Bridges

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Bode.

Jennifer Hudson

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing AZ Factory.

Maisie Williams

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne.

Evan Mock

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne.

Storm Reid

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ciara

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Dundas.

Adrien Brody and Georgina Chapman

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sophia Roe

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Halston.

Ella Emhoff and Julia Garner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Ella is wearing adidas by Stella McCartney. Julia is wearing Stella McCartney.

FINNEAS

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Givenchy and Cartier.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Brother Vellies.

Chance the Rapper and Kirsten Corley

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Ralph Lauren.

Iman

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Wearing Harris Reed

Kaia Gerber

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Oscar de la Renta.

Cara Delevigne

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Maria Grazia.

Elliott Page

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

NikkieTutorials

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Virgil Abloh

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Mary J. Blige

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jordan Alexander

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily Blunt

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Miu Miu.

Gabrielle Union

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Iris Van Herpen.

Siena Miller

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Gucci.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Prada.

Gemma Chan

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Wearing Prabal Gurung.

Lily-Rose Depp

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Chanel.

Emily Ratajkowski

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Vera Wang.

Rosalía

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Rick Owens.

Irina Shayk

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images

Moschino

Chloe Fineman

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jeremy O’Harris

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Tommy Hilfiger.

Margaret Qualley

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eiza Gonzales

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Versace.

Ben Platt

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Christian Cowan.

Debbie Harry

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Zac Posen.

Precious Lee

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Area.

Paloma Elsesser

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Zac Posen

Whoopi Goldberg

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Valentino.

Charles Melton

Mike Coppola/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Wearing Thom Browne.

Zoey Deutch

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

