Sydney Carlson’s Jaded LDN Collaboration Takes On The Virtual World

For its first-ever U.S. collaboration, Jaded LDN has teamed up with Sydney Carlson, co-founder of Wildflower Cases, which is available to shop now. The Jaded LDN x Sydney Carlson collection embodies all things trippy, fusing the best of both London and Los Angeles together by taking inspiration from today’s glitchy virtual world and flashbacks from your middle school science lab.

Lensed by photographer Alana O’Herlihy, the collection’s campaign features an array of psychedelic clothing, including thermal heat-map denim pieces, knitted cutout sets, chemical-inspired prints that resemble a spilled lava lamp, and futuristic-style silhouettes. Of course Wildflower Cases are included, too, such as a black-and-white and a multicolored heat-map print, along with a very on-trend beaded phone strap.

“It’s such an honor to be Jaded London’s first US collaborator,” said Carlson in an official statement. “I’ve been a fan of their brand for as long as I can remember and partnering with a woman-owned business just made perfect sense. This collection was inspired by my own personal style and personality with the mix of Jaded’s outgoing approach. I hope everyone loves this collection as much as I do!”

“We wanted to work with Sydney as she has been a true supporter of the brand from the beginning. Her sense of style represents what the Jaded brand is about being authentically cool and not afraid to push the boundaries with her sense of style,” Jade Goulden, founder of Jaded LDN, exclusively told NYLON. “The collection has something for everyone the perfect tee & jeans for that cool casual look to the sexiest of clubwear and cute co-ords. We were inspired by science, chemicals, thermal heat maps and translated this into crazy prints which is synonymous with the Jaded brand. It was great to also design prints for Sydney’s phone case brand Wildflower Cases.”

With prices ranging from $26 to $114, the Jaded Ldn x Sydney Carlson capsule collection is available to shop on the official Jaded LDN website and the exclusive phone cases (priced at $35 and $37) can be found on wildflowercases.com. You can also view the pieces from the Jaded LDN x Sydney Carlson campaign in more detail, below.

Photo by Alana O'Herlihy; Styled by Dean Dicriscio; Hair by Owen Gould; Make-up by Miguel Ramos

Photo by Alana O'Herlihy; Styled by Dean Dicriscio; Hair by Owen Gould; Make-up by Miguel Ramos

Photo by Alana O'Herlihy; Styled by Dean Dicriscio; Hair by Owen Gould; Make-up by Miguel Ramos

Photo by Alana O'Herlihy; Styled by Dean Dicriscio; Hair by Owen Gould; Make-up by Miguel Ramos

Photo by Alana O'Herlihy; Styled by Dean Dicriscio; Hair by Owen Gould; Make-up by Miguel Ramos

Photo by Alana O'Herlihy; Styled by Dean Dicriscio; Hair by Owen Gould; Make-up by Miguel Ramos

Photo by Alana O'Herlihy; Styled by Dean Dicriscio; Hair by Owen Gould; Make-up by Miguel Ramos

Courtesy of Wildflower Cases