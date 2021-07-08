Whether you’ve seen them on Instagram in your favorite influencers’ mirror selfies or hanging playfully from the pockets of a celebrity in a street style photo, the Y2K-inspired beaded phone strap is everywhere. Up-and-coming brands, like String Ting, Grigri Beads, and more, have taken the “It” accessory on as their speciality and Dua Lipa, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Gigi Hadid, and Miley Cyrus are stocking up and flaunting these beaded accoutrements online and IRL.

The DIY trend was born out of quarantine and goes hand-in-hand with the kitschy beaded jewelry that has been gaining popularity for a few seasons. It’s also undeniably a second-coming of the bedazzled rhinestones and charmed strings that adorned early-2000s flip phones and Sidekicks, but, of course, updated for today’s ubiquitous iPhone. And while Instagram and TikTok have made this Gen-Z trend go viral in the past few months, Etsy and Depop stores are starting to cash in on the phone-accessory craze, too.

If you’re not feeling crafty at the moment, luckily there’s plenty of brands and online shops that are pros at making these coveted beaded straps and strings. Keep scrolling to shop the phone accessory that has taken over your feed.

