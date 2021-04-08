17 Charm Jewelry Pieces To Decorate Your Summer Outfits

Fruit salad anklets, mushroom-adorned hoops, and colorful beaded necklaces are most likely scattered across your Instagram feed and we’re here to say that charm jewelry has earned its rightful place in your warm-weather wardrobe.

This kitschy summertime trend adds a playful vibe to your outfits, and the best part is that small indie brands have coined this look as their jewelry domain. From emoji-inspired charms to some beaded creations that are reminiscent of Crocs “Jibbitz,” these handmade pieces are an ode to Y2K fashion and Harajuku style. When combined with sophisticated elements, such as pearls or a gold chain, you can give this kidcore-leaning aesthetic an elevated update, too.

Some of our favorite celebrities have been embracing the charm jewelry trend, as well, including Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid. Both donned cheery jewels while on the beach, complete with crochet bucket hats and string bikinis. We’re taking style notes for our own future fit pics.

We scoured our own Instagram Explore Page to find the most charming pieces this trend has to offer. Keep scrolling for the most fun shopping experience around.

