Copelyn Bengel
Updated: 
Originally Published: 
Courtesy of Montserrat

Fashion

17 Charm Jewelry Pieces To Decorate Your Summer Outfits

Keep it playful with these kitschy jewels.

fb
tw

Fruit salad anklets, mushroom-adorned hoops, and colorful beaded necklaces are most likely scattered across your Instagram feed and we’re here to say that charm jewelry has earned its rightful place in your warm-weather wardrobe.

This kitschy summertime trend adds a playful vibe to your outfits, and the best part is that small indie brands have coined this look as their jewelry domain. From emoji-inspired charms to some beaded creations that are reminiscent of Crocs “Jibbitz,” these handmade pieces are an ode to Y2K fashion and Harajuku style. When combined with sophisticated elements, such as pearls or a gold chain, you can give this kidcore-leaning aesthetic an elevated update, too.

Some of our favorite celebrities have been embracing the charm jewelry trend, as well, including Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid. Both donned cheery jewels while on the beach, complete with crochet bucket hats and string bikinis. We’re taking style notes for our own future fit pics.

We scoured our own Instagram Explore Page to find the most charming pieces this trend has to offer. Keep scrolling for the most fun shopping experience around.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The Sandia Huggie Earrings
Montserrat

Harry Styles fan or not, this pair of watermelon earrings should be your summer staple.

The Sara Bracelet
Black Currant Pop

This is Gen Z’s version of the Juicy charm bracelet with an abyss of colorful charms.

Chunky Candy
Funky and Fancy

These chunky gold hoops are adorned with candy details.

Hot Chili Bracelet
Éliou

This dainty pearl and gold bracelet has glass chili pepper pendants scattered throughout.

Ur My Candy Girl Gummy Bear Necklace
Dolls Kill

This Y2K necklace has a silver chain with multi-colored gummy bear charms.

Maneki Neko Earring
Safsafu

This reverse hoop earring has a Maneki Neko charm that is a Japanese symbol of good luck.

Happy Together Pearly Necklace
Notte Jewelry

Glass and pearl beads characterize this necklace with bright smiley face charms.

Purple Pea in a Pod
SANDRALEXANDRA

This purple pea pod is a cute handmade charm to elevate your classic gold huggie.

Multi Fruit Anklet
Ninfa Handmade

Pair this fruity charms anklet with all of your swimsuits this summer.

Multi-Charm Necklace
Wilhemenia Garcia

This pretty gold chain is embellished by sweet charms, including flowers and a four-leaf clover.

Posy Bracelet
Yam NYC

This bracelet is made of upcycled materials and finished with a floral heart charm.

Ariel Cosmo Bracelet
July Child Jewellery

Called the “cosmo” bracelet, the celestial charms consist of an alien, a planet, and an all-seeing eye.

Magic Mushroom Hoops
Frasier Sterling

These basic gold hoops are graced by adorable mushroom charms.

Necklace Charming
Maison Irem

This jovial necklace has playful charms in a color scheme of red, yellow, black, and white.

Bidu Charm Hoops
Soko

A chunky polished earring, these gold hoops are decorated with monochromatic shells.

*Make Your Own* Pearly Tiny Joys Bracelet
Susan Alexandra

This pearl chain can be personalized with your favorite five charms.

Dolphin Collar
Karo Koru

For those looking for a more subtle take on the charm jewelry trend. This handmade necklace features an adorable vintage dolphin crystal pendant.

This article was originally published on