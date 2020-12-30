It may seem like winter has just started, but we're already looking ahead to brighter days in spring. Crochet hats are set to be a big trend for 2021, but you don’t need to pick up a new crafting habit in order to join in. Brands like Eckhaus Latta, Fluffy, Emily Dawn Long, Heaven by Marc Jacobs, and more have already started releasing a range of knitted crochet head toppers that will get you ready to start dressing for the warmer months.

The rise of the crochet hat will come as no surprise to those who have already gone head first into the cottagecore trend that reigned supreme throughout 2020. The caps offer a handmade feel to any look (whether you made it yourself or not).

Whether you're looking to add something fresh to your ever-growing bucket hat collection, on the hunt for a unique take on the beret trend, or prefer one-of-a-kind designs from online marketplaces like Depop, we've rounded up 13 of the coolest crochet hats on the market to get your new year off to a stylish and cozy start start.

