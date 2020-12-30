Erika Harwood
The Crochet Hat Is Spring's Next Accessory Trend

Including pieces from Heaven by Marc Jacobs, Fluffy, and Depop.

It may seem like winter has just started, but we're already looking ahead to brighter days in spring. Crochet hats are set to be a big trend for 2021, but you don’t need to pick up a new crafting habit in order to join in. Brands like Eckhaus Latta, Fluffy, Emily Dawn Long, Heaven by Marc Jacobs, and more have already started releasing a range of knitted crochet head toppers that will get you ready to start dressing for the warmer months.

The rise of the crochet hat will come as no surprise to those who have already gone head first into the cottagecore trend that reigned supreme throughout 2020. The caps offer a handmade feel to any look (whether you made it yourself or not).

Whether you're looking to add something fresh to your ever-growing bucket hat collection, on the hunt for a unique take on the beret trend, or prefer one-of-a-kind designs from online marketplaces like Depop, we've rounded up 13 of the coolest crochet hats on the market to get your new year off to a stylish and cozy start start.

Smiley Bucket Hat
Fluffy

The crochet brand that got BLACKPINK's seal of approval has a slew of hat styles available, including this smiley face version.

A HAT NAMED WANDA
Emily Dawn Long

A hand knit cap made in collaboration with Maria Dora.

Crochet cotton beret
Ganni

If Emily In Paris were boho, and if you're looking for a bucket hat alternative.

PSYCHEDELIC KNIT HAT
Marc Jacobs

This knit bucket hat is made all the more cuter with the embroidered teddy bear patch.

Handmade Patchwork Flower Crochet
Depop

Like something your grandma would make, only slightly cooler (sorry, grandma!).

FLORETTE Crochet Bucket Hat
Brunna Co.

A bucket full of (crochet) sunshine.

tropicana hat
Tropic of C

A knit bucket hat from the eco-friendly Tropic of C that was created with zero waste.

handmade chunky crochet bucket hat
Depop

A chunky white cap to carry you through winter.

Beige & Pink Horizon Bucket Hat
Eckhaus Latta

A colorblocked bucket hat with a pop of pink.

ESSEX RAFFIA BUCKET HAT
Brixton

A crochet bucket hat made of multicolor raffia.

CROCHET PAPER HAT
Cos

Block out the sun with this floppy crochet hat.

Callie Crochet Bucket Hat
UO

A bucket hat with some subtle crochet detailing to ease you into spring's next big trend.

Metallic Crochet Bucket Hat
Kate Spade New York

This crochet bucket hat comes in a pretty lavender or a more natural hue with some metallic strands woven through it.