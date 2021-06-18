Jacquelyn Greenfield
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 27: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Machine Gun Kelly, winner of the Alternative Rock Album of the Year award for 'Tickets To My Downfall,’ and Megan Fox attend the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, which was broadcast live on FOX on May 27, 2021. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)
Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fashion

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Best Couple Fashion Moments

Hollywood’s hottest pair dresses *really* well.

No matter how you feel about Megan Fox or Machine Gun Kelly individually, no one can deny that they are Hollywood’s favorite couple at the moment. Aside from being sexy AF no matter where they go, they’re also extremely well-dressed, whether they’re going on a dinner date or showing up to red carpet events. Up ahead, tap through to see the couple’s best outfits yet.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

2020, Los Angeles

MGK wore an all-white custom graffiti outfit with Dr. Martens, while Fox kept it simple in all black with a pink Marc Jacobs crossbody.

