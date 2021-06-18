Fashion
Hollywood’s hottest pair dresses *really* well.
No matter how you feel about Megan Fox or Machine Gun Kelly individually, no one can deny that they are Hollywood’s favorite couple at the moment. Aside from being sexy AF no matter where they go, they’re also extremely well-dressed, whether they’re going on a dinner date or showing up to red carpet events. Up ahead, tap through to see the couple’s best outfits yet.
MGK wore an all-white custom graffiti outfit with Dr. Martens, while Fox kept it simple in all black with a pink Marc Jacobs crossbody.