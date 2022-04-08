Shop The 6 Swimwear Trends Taking Over Summer 2022

It’s high time to start shopping for swim. Our top swimwear trends for 2022 are all hot-girl-summer-approved and take influence from the latest runway shows, along with a few predictions stemming from our social feeds. Texture, pattern, and shine are blanketing this season’s swimsuits, along with a nostalgic nod to the ‘80s and ‘90s.

Swim hit the runways this season from top designer names like Chanel, Jacquemus, and Coperni, thus setting the hottest style picks for this summer’s swimwear. Sporty one-pieces were seen at Chanel while cutouts walked at Supriya Lele, Chromat, and Jacquemus, to name a few. Your go-to swim brands are also on board from Frankies Bikinis’ Y2K-inspired quilted looks to PacSun’s double-cutout bikini.

Of course, celebrities have started wearing the latest swim trends and we’re keeping track. Dua Lipa sported a cutout one-piece on her recent vacay while Coi Leray wore a checkerprinted triangle bikini on her Instagram. And, who can forget Sydney Sweeney wearing the pink cutout suit for Cassie’s iconic hot tub scene in Euphoria?

As spring break closes out and you start booking your summer trips, we’ve picked the best swimsuits from each of these trends. Keep scrolling to get shopping.

2022 Swimwear Trend No. 1: Textured

Whether it’s ribbed, quilted, or woven, textured swimsuits are one of Suummer 2022’s viral-worthy trends. Neon hues and Y2K silhouettes are exciting ways to maximize this style.

2022 Swimwear Trend No. 2: Underwire

With corsetting and bustiers trending on the runways, underwire bathing suit tops are taking off across all of your favorite brands. As an added plus, they offer additional support if you’re not a string-bikini lover.

2022 Swimwear Trend No. 3: Cutouts

The cutout trend is alive and well in all forms of clothing right now, and swim is no exception. Although it’s most expected in one-piece bathing suits, there are also fun iterations in bikinis. Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian are amongst the celebrities behind this look.

2022 Swimwear Trend No. 4: Graphic Prints

If you’re open to a maximal bathing suit, graphic prints are the way to go. Checkerprints and mod swirls are two of the trending motifs this summer and they make for an extra cute statement suit.

2022 Swimwear Trend No. 5: Sparkly Lurex

As for the reign of sparkly lurex swim, it still lives on for another summer. Expect to see this trend on your favorite celebs and all over your Instagram. Brands like Oséree and Montce can give you the look.

2022 Swimwear Trend No. 6: Sporty One-Pieces

Surf-inspired one-piece swimsuits complete with functional details and color blocking are on the rise for Summer 2022. Billabong and Cynthia Rowley are just a few of the brands nailing the sporty suit. Pair these suits with a mini skirt or shorts for a beach-friendly daytime look.