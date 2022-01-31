Fashion
We’re halfway through the season, and the looks just keep on coming.
We’re officially at the halfway mark through Season 2 of Euphoria, which premiered on Sunday, Jan. 30, and the fashion just keeps on coming.
From Maddy in Blumarine to Cassie’s drunken swimsuit moment, check out our roundup of the best outfits from Euphoria’s midseason episode, titled “You Who Cannot See, Think of Those Who Can,” ahead.
While chatting with her “not-so-ex” ex-boyfriend Nate during her babysitting shift, Maddy wore a green silk slip dress with a matching robe from Blumarine’s Spring 2018 collection, paired with metallic heels.