The looming summer heat has us excitedly stocking our carts with swimwear and this trend is at the top of the list. Sparkly lurex and glitter swimsuits had a brief moment in the sun last year, which mostly involved tanning on our back porches. But this summer they are guaranteed to be embellishing every beach in luxe colors and interesting silhouettes.

Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and January Jones have been spotted in this trend, while J. Lo recently made a glittery splash in a magenta Oséree suit, complete with a Dior bucket hat and oversized shades. Influencers are following suit, too, styling this “It” item with summer’s other up-and-coming trends, like wraparound frames and ‘70s-inspired styles.

Whether it’s early-aughts Paris Hilton nostalgia or a Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami throwback, these dressy bathing suits are made for an iconic moment. And the best part is, your go-to brands like Triangl, Mikoh, and Vitamin A are making iterations of these lurex suits at a wallet-friendly price.

If you’re ready to get your feet wet in summer shopping then count this as your sign to scroll down and get started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.