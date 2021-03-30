Copelyn Bengel
16 Lurex Swimsuits To Make You Shine This Summer

Sparkly swimwear is ready for its time to shine.

The looming summer heat has us excitedly stocking our carts with swimwear and this trend is at the top of the list. Sparkly lurex and glitter swimsuits had a brief moment in the sun last year, which mostly involved tanning on our back porches. But this summer they are guaranteed to be embellishing every beach in luxe colors and interesting silhouettes.

Celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian and January Jones have been spotted in this trend, while J. Lo recently made a glittery splash in a magenta Oséree suit, complete with a Dior bucket hat and oversized shades. Influencers are following suit, too, styling this “It” item with summer’s other up-and-coming trends, like wraparound frames and ‘70s-inspired styles.

Whether it’s early-aughts Paris Hilton nostalgia or a Kourtney & Khloé Take Miami throwback, these dressy bathing suits are made for an iconic moment. And the best part is, your go-to brands like Triangl, Mikoh, and Vitamin A are making iterations of these lurex suits at a wallet-friendly price.

If you’re ready to get your feet wet in summer shopping then count this as your sign to scroll down and get started.

Lele One Piece
Mikoh

Mikoh’s signature lurex swimsuits get a refresh just in time for summer’s anticipated arrival. This one piece comes in a pretty pastel purple with a hint of sparkle.

Blue Eileen Lurex Ring Triangle Bikini Top
LA Hearts by PacSun
Blue Eileen Lurex Ring Bikini Bottom
LA Hearts by PacSun

PacSun’s in-house label LA Hearts just dropped a string bikini in a shimmering baby blue that’s likely to sell out fast.

Laine Swimsuit
Jonathan Simkhai

In addition to the glittery lurex, this swimsuit is stylishly upgraded with underwire cups and ruche detailing.

Grace Bikini Top Midnight
Lonely
Grace High Waist Brief Midnight
Lonely

Lonely’s bikini Italian-made fabric sparkles in a dark blue hue, and features a halter-like top that crosses in the back, along with high-waist bottoms.

Mica - Baby Blue Sparkle
Triangl

This aqua bikini is in a sporty shape and a girly glittered fabric.

Dazzle Silver Lurex Triangle Bikini
House of CB

This silver lurex bikini reflects the sunlight and has a classic triangle top with a side-tie bottom.

Connor Terry Scoop Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
Mackenzie Hight Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis

This teal suit is made of a terry and lurex blend that gives it texture and shine.

'90s Suit
Good American

In a brown metallic stretch fabric, this one-piece is 1991-inspired with a square neckline and high-cut leg.

Kelsey Bikini Top
Beach Riot
Island Bikini Bottom
Beach Riot

Your favorite bandeau suit comes in sparkly pink to fulfill all your ‘90s dreams.

Stardust Underwire Top
Luli Fama
Stardust High Leg Brazilian Bottom
Luli Fama

In stardusted royal blue, this bikini has a supportive underwire top and simple cheeky bottom.

Bummin' Bikini Bottom
Malibu Barbie® × L*Space
Gia Triangle Top
Vitamin A
Elle Tie Side Bottom
Vitamin A

Vitamin A puts a girly spin on their classic triangle suit with this glowy golden fabric.

Lumière Lurex Micro Bikini Set
Oséree

The micro-mini trend is coming for swimwear, too. And Oséree is tapping into the look with a colorful bikini set for the most daring beach bums.

The High Cut Lurex One-Piece
It's Now Cool

A cool gray one piece with a high-cut silhouette for the ultimate ‘90s swim look.

The Oscar One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
BOUND by Bond-Eye

A one-shoulder silhouette and waffle-texture detailing is a modern take on a classic swimsuit.

Anneke Lurex Ring Tie Bikini
Zimmermann

Ring embellishments update this tie bikini in a sparkling orange color. Wear this poolside or add the top to your next party outfit.

