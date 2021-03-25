If you’re looking for a new sunglasses style to stock up on this summer, might we suggest wraparound sunglasses? The sporty style has been around for years, but brands have been recently revamping its look and paving the way for the frames’ entrance into high style.

What was once considered an “ugly trend” exclusive to sports enthusiasts and dads has now been adopted by Billie Eilish, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. Melbourne-based Reality Eyewear’s “Rush” wraparound frames have also been a favorite among the celebrity set, with Charli XCX, Hailey Bieber, and Justin Bieber spotted in the trending style.

Plus, earlier this year, Marine Serre teamed up with South Korean eyewear label Gentle Monster to release two styles of trendy wraparound sunglasses. Other brands like Prada, Le Specs, Ray-Ban, and more have all followed suit, creating their own interpretation of the cyclist-friendly shades.

Whether you feel inspired by this trend’s recent comeback or are just looking to freshen up your sunglasses collection, there’s a wraparound style that will fit the bill. Below, check out 11 of the coolest versions available now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.