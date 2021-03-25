Erika Harwood
11 Wraparound Sunglasses That Are More Fashion Than Sport

You don’t have to be sporty to get in on the hot new style for summer.

If you’re looking for a new sunglasses style to stock up on this summer, might we suggest wraparound sunglasses? The sporty style has been around for years, but brands have been recently revamping its look and paving the way for the frames’ entrance into high style.

What was once considered an “ugly trend” exclusive to sports enthusiasts and dads has now been adopted by Billie Eilish, Bella Hadid, and Kendall Jenner. Melbourne-based Reality Eyewear’s “Rush” wraparound frames have also been a favorite among the celebrity set, with Charli XCX, Hailey Bieber, and Justin Bieber spotted in the trending style.

Plus, earlier this year, Marine Serre teamed up with South Korean eyewear label Gentle Monster to release two styles of trendy wraparound sunglasses. Other brands like Prada, Le Specs, Ray-Ban, and more have all followed suit, creating their own interpretation of the cyclist-friendly shades.

Whether you feel inspired by this trend’s recent comeback or are just looking to freshen up your sunglasses collection, there’s a wraparound style that will fit the bill. Below, check out 11 of the coolest versions available now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Marine Serre - Visionizer II G1
Gentle Monster

Part of Gentle Monster's collab with Marine Serre, featuring her signature crescent moon logo.

RB4332
Ray-Ban

This lavender shade is a spring dream.

THE MONSTER
Le Specs

Sport up in this white pair of Le Specs.

ACETATE XENON SUNGLASSES
Assembly New York

Oversized shield shades handmade in Italy.

The Rush
Reality Eyewear

If the black-and-white marble print doesn't do it for you, this pair comes in six other shades.

The Bandit
Le Specs x Adam Selman

Inspired by Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh’s split side sunglasses. Why not, I guess?

SKYLON ACE MIRRORED SUNGLASSES
Nike

For the days you're feeling particularly sporty.

The Pirata
Le Specs x Adam Selman

Made with unisex proportions to make a perfect fit for just about any head.

Linea Rossa Sungalsses
Prada

For your Billie Eilish cosplay.

The Kiss of Dume
Crap Eyewear

The lime marble color is perfect for summer.

Black Oversized Wrap Sunglasses
Burberry

A classic pair of black frames with a wraparound detail.