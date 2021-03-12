More than ever before, we’re ready to dress up for what the warm-weather months will hold, and one thing we do know is that the fun, carefree fashion of the ‘70s is back to help inspire your summer aesthetic.

On the Spring 2021 runways, many designers channeled the throwback era in cool and modern ways, from Victoria Beckham’s flared pants to Hermés’ earth-toned wooden clogs. Textures like crochet and patchwork were also on display, too, and revamped in contemporary silhouettes.

Beloved brands like Cult Gaia and Nannacay recently took on these retro trends in an updated way, including keyhole halters and crochet totes in bright colors. And even if you aren’t willing to go full Woodstock on your summer wardrobe, these trend-worthy pieces can easily make a stylish statement when worn on their own.

If you’re ready to dive into a ‘70s-style dreamland for the summer, get started shopping these iconic trends below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by NYLON's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

‘70s Summer Trend #1: Knit Polo Shirts

In colorful and patterned iterations, knit polos are the quirky summer staple you didn't know you needed. Pair with your go-to denim shorts and some clogs for a lunch picnic or shopping your favorite outdoor market.

‘70s Summer Trend #2: Clogs

The reliable clog is getting a refreshing new look this summer. Whether in floral motif or a neon hue, the clunky wooden shoe can easily finish off any of your warm-weather looks. Team them with your throw-on frock or a blouse and shorts.

‘70s Summer Trend #3: Statement Halter Tops

The halter top is a ‘70s-style staple, especially as summer-friendly knit or in a statement color, like hot pink and moss green. Style it with baggy jeans and sneakers for daytime or a slip skirt and heeled sandals to take it past sunset.

‘70s Summer Trend #4: Crochet Bags

Want to tap into summer’s favorite knitwear trend in a quick and easy way? Crochet purses will do just that. With wooden handles and unique yarn patterns, these vintage-inspired bags can be worn with a number of summer looks. Add fringe or color-blocking to take it to the next level.

‘70s Summer Trend #5: Oversized Sunglasses

Retro-inspired, oversized frames are making their way to replace your tiny sunglasses this summer. The best way to channel this ultimate ‘70s-style accessory is opting into strong geometric elements and colorful versions.

‘70s Summer Trend #6: Patchwork Denim

An overlooked-but-now-in-the-spotlight ‘70s trend, patchwork is the go-to detail on clothing this coming season. We love this statement style on denim for its versatility and our favorite way to wear it is with a slinky halter and mini bag.