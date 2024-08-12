Just when you thought Daisy Edgar-Jones had wrapped up her style spree on the Twisters press tour, think again. The It girl and actress has once more delivered a look that toes the line between sultry and sophisticated, this time with a creative cutout.

On Aug. 7, Edgar-Jones graced the red carpet at the Twisters premiere in Seoul wearing a black strapless Coperni gown that, at first glance, appeared understated in a “Gwyneth Paltrow at the 1999 Oscars” kind of way. But with a turn to the side, the dress revealed a daring hip-and-upper-thigh-exposing window that reinforces stylist Dani Michelle’s earlier mission of dressing the actress in subtly sexy fashion. (See: Edgar-Jones’ two-tone Vivienne Westwood gown and edgy Givenchy mullet dress.) The gown was paired with a matching shawl and a blinding Bulgari diamond choker.

The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images The Chosunilbo JNS/ImaZinS/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

While this might mark the end of Edgar-Jones’ press-tour style parade, her appearances have made her one to watch as a real-deal fashion star. See you next for On Swift Horses, for which the promo tour is bound to be a visual feast in its own right.