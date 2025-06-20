Rihanna Has Summer-Dress Styling On Lock

Happy first day of summer, shoppers and swimmers. It’s time to refresh your wardrobe one last time before booking those ferries to Hydra, flights to Puglia, and cars for a trip upstate to get out of the city humidity. A few proposals for your wardrobe include some maxi dress options (take them from the red carpet to dinner, or from the street to... your street) and new opticals (which can be worn from the subway straight to the beach towel). Below, a peek at what we’re fawning over this week.

Puffing It Up With Ray-Ban

A$AP Rocky’s vision for the Wayfarer is marshmallow-adjacent, as seen on his temples at the Met Gala and at Cannes. The Wayfarer Puffer will come in a rainbow of options, including an excellent bubblegum pink and the perfect blue.

Courtesy of Ray-Ban Courtesy of Ray-Ban 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

Melting Over Melton

Charles Melton stars in nothing but Coach’s new Soho sneaker for the latest Internet boyfriend thirst-trap campaign. We’re not complaining.

Courtesy of Coach

We’ll Be Copying This Maxi-Dress Styling Trick

Thanks, Rih. Pair a strapless summery dress (yours doesn’t have to be this Saint Laurent number) with a sneaker of the same color, some all-gold jewelry, and a hat. (The burger-and-fries takeout is also optional.)

Backgrid

GapStudio Reworks Denim (Again)

Lila Moss gets in the atelier with Zac Posen for their summer drop. The best bets for our money are the puddling draped jeans and the cami dress.

Courtesy of Gap

Rebag, Meet Amazon

The luxury bag reseller is now available on the Luxury Stores at Amazon. It’s no small feat: There are over 30,000 (!) pieces to shop with the lightning-fast shipping you know and love.

The Red-Carpet Must-Have Of The Week? Metallic Column Gowns

Emma Laird and Jodie Comer both opted for some custom goodness (Laird’s was Louis Vuitton, Comer’s Prada) and showed two different ways to beautify when in silver, with Laird going for bombshell curls and Comer doing pin-straight hair to match the dress’ frame.