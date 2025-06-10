Marta Pozzan Served Widow Realness For Her First Tribeca Red Carpet

Ask any fashion archivist or casual vintage lover what the most sought-after shoes in the business are, and chances are they’ll say Vivienne Westwood’s Ghillie platforms, which stand at a teetering 145mm (roughly 5.7 inches for us Americans). Italian actress Marta Pozzan casually had a purple croc-embossed pair on hand as a styling option for the New York premiere of her film Fior Di Latte, and while she didn’t end up going with the infamous, gravity-defying shoes, they still leant a badass energy to the getting-ready proceedings.

Pozzan’s first Tribeca Film Festival experience is one for the books, as she joined the epic ragtag cast of her movie — including Julia Fox, Kevin Kline, and Gina Gershon — for its debut in front of New York’s finest film folk. To get into the red-carpet mood, she slipped into a bathrobe adorned with calla lilies, took some introspective time in the glam chair (read: dissociated), and snapped some pictures among the clouds in her sky-high penthouse suite. Below, see how the model, actress, and budding it girl embodies a bit of Anjelica Huston, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, and a French widow in her Vautrait gown, and scroll through to see what footwear she ended up choosing.

Emma Craft “First time wearing these Vivienne Westwood beauties and I was loving them!”

Emma Craft “My favorite part of glam is disassociating 🧘🏻‍♀️”

Emma Craft “Real flowers as an accessory? We love a theme.”

Emma Craft “The Park Hyatt robe was so comfy, I almost wore it to the premiere.”

Emma Craft “Ready for his funeral!!”

Emma Craft “It’s premiere time! Can’t believe our movie Fior Di Latte is having its worldwide premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival.”

Emma Craft “Waiting for my room service order.”

Emma Craft “I ❤️ NY”

Emma Craft “Every black outfit needs a Louboutin.”

Emma Craft “Penthouse princess.”

Emma Craft “These make me 6 feet 1 inch.”

Photography by Emma Craft

Makeup by Nadia Tayeh

Hair by Ruby Howes

Styling by Sarah Grittini

Location: Park Hyatt New York