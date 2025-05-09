Watch Julia Fox Get Her Libido Back With A Little Help From Lemme Play — EXCLUSIVE

Kourtney Kardashian Barker is carving out a new lane in wellness with headline-grabbing gummies packed with vitamin and mineral mixes that promise (in no particular order) a pH-balanced vagina, a flatter tummy, and flawless nail beds. Her next area of expertise? Your sex drive. NYLON has the exclusive first look at the video campaign, which sees Kardashian Barker getting none other than Julia Fox back in the game with her, er, stimulating gummies, Lemme Play.

The newest addition to Lemme’s suite of all-natural (and mostly chewable) supplements promises to increase libido and blood flow with the help of S7® Nitric Oxide Complex, a clinically studied mix of seven plant-based ingredients that promise to instigate more blood flow to where you want to feel the most (if you get my drift). That, plus the addition of the botanicals Maca Root and Horny Goat Weed (yes, it’s a real thing) are a surefire way to feel the rush. “We’ve normalized everything from sleep tracking to skin cycling — why not pleasure?” Lemme founder Kourtney Kardashian Barker exclusively tells NYLON. “Lemme Play is a reminder that intimacy is wellness, and feeling good in your body should be part of your everyday.”

Courtesy of Lemme

In the brand’s accompanying video, which NYLON is debuting, Kardashian Barker gives Fox a ring to get her head (and other parts) back in the game. Fox has spoken publicly about swearing off men (and all sex, for that matter), but Kardashian Barker promises her new chewable supplements will provide “uncontrollable pleasure, a reawakened libido, and a reminder that you come first — literally!” Fox isn’t a believer — that is, until they kick in, and, well, just watch what happens next below.