Julia Fox's Oddball Marni Brigade Won This Red Carpet

The third annual Fashion Trust U.S. Awards in Los Angeles brought out a surprisingly extensive list of fashion heavy-hitters for a random Tuesday in April, but seems like everyone was in a great mood to celebrate emerging American talent. Laura Harrier was dashing in Diotima (whose designer, Rachel Scott, picked up the Ready-to-Wear award), Hailey Bieber wore a dark-mauve Saint Laurent dress to present Anthony Vaccarello’s award, and girls like Barbie Ferreira and Laufey showed support by wearing American fashion. The winning crew of the night, however, was the Marni gang, led by a Divine-makeup-wearing Julia Fox.

For the unaware (I’m still not 100% aware), the Fashion Trust U.S. was launched by Tania Fares in 2022 to support and provide mentorship (and most importantly, prize money) to designers in America who deserve a spotlight. She’s enlisted an extensive advisory board to help curate the finalists, including Francesco Risso, the creative director of Marni, which explains why he brought out a badass lineup of girls (and one suave man): Fox, Petra Collins, Caroline Polachek, and Colman Domingo were all Risso’s floral-clad dates for the night.

Julia is paying homage to John Waters muse Divine with her makeup look, with geometric eyebrows to the sky and Divine’s signature mole giving the camp effect her Spring/Summer 2025 runway outfit needed — you aren’t missing that face under her gargantuan floppy hat. Collins and Polachek both wore tops and skirts, with Polachek also going the character-study route with a sailor cap, huge aviator sunnies, and a dashing red lip. Domingo was handsome as ever, keeping his best-dressed awards-season energy up with a custom green suit with hand-drawn rosettes.

Even though I’m still trying to decipher what the dress code for this new West-Coast-fashion awards ceremony, it’s comforting to see those with open wallets and hearts — the event was sponsored by Google Shopping — support young American talent. (Yes, our faves of the night were dressed by an Italian brand, but they brought the rosettes in honor of American fashion.)