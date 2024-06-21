Elle Fanning’s Dramatic Red Lip & More Best Celeb Beauty Looks Of The Week

It’s officially summer, and temperatures are positively boiling. How is one supposed to maintain pristine glam in such heat? Celebs braved the change in weather this week — whether in Paris at men’s fashion week, in New York at the Tony Awards, or in Los Angeles stopping by a talk show — and dropped some hints on how to turn a look in 90 degree weather. A few key takeaways: keep the foundation light, the eye makeup even lighter, and pack on the highlighter (to conceal the sweat).

As for hairstyles, simple is best — especially if you’re prone to frizz. A few ladies prevented the heat from ruining their hair by putting it up or into braids. Keep scrolling to see the best heat-proof beauty looks we saw this week.

Emma Stone’s Sunkissed Cheeks Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Stone appeared at the New York premiere of her new Yorgos Lanthimos flick, Kinds Of Kindness, last night with a coral lip and soft, rosy cheeks. We wonder if she used the new Rhode pocket blush...

Angelina Jolie’s Picture-Perfect Complexion Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images When you’re this gorgeous, you don’t need a filter. Jolie stepped out at the Tony Awards in probably the best foundation match we’ve seen this year (c/o makeup artist Raoúl Alejandre) and a slightly smoky eye, letting her flawless complexion shine through.

Laura Harrier’s Glass Skin Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The actress flew to Milan to support Swarovski’s exhibit opening, and her best accessory was her moisturized, shiny skin. We need her highlighter recommendations yesterday.

Elle Fanning’s Vintage Lip & Curls Kristina Bumphrey/Variety/Getty Images Fanning was seen at the Tony Awards channeling Old Hollywood glamour with a prim red pout and swooping side bang. It looks like Marilyn Monroe and Rita Hayworth had a beauty baby.

Soo Joo Park’s Cowgirl Braids Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images This ain’t Texas... it’s Paris Fashion Week! The supermodel and singer attended Louis Vuitton’s menswear show with two dark blue pigtail braids under her cowboy hat, bringing home the country effect of her look.

Kara Young’s Ice Blue Dye Job Jamie McCarthy/WireImage/Getty Images The actress picked up her first Tony on June 16, winning for her role in Purlie Victorious, and dyed her super-short haircut a soft, icy blue for the occasion, coincidentally matching her award.

Tems’ High-Gloss Lip Antoine Flament/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The Nigerian singer walked the blue carpet at Pharrell’s Louis Vuitton menswear show in Paris with a serious amount of both lip liner and lip gloss. We wouldn’t be surprised if her gloss was visible from space.

Dakota Johnson’s Effortless Updo RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Madame Web herself was snapped outside a studio in Los Angeles with a tousled high bun and just the right amount of side fringe to hug her face and complement her bangs.

Tyla’s Bouncy Beach Curls Dave Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The “Water” singer performed at Spotify Beach in Cannes, and her flouncy curls fit the beachfront theme to perfection.