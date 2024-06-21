Emma Stone Goes Dark For The Premiere Of Kinds of Kindness

The New York City premiere of Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest film Kinds of Kindness brought the film’s ensemble cast together for a night of impeccable style. Margaret Qualley wore all-white Chanel, while Kristen Dunst (technically not a cast member, but she’s married to one) stunned in butter-yellow Erdem. But lead actress Emma Stone turned heads in a new hair color to complement what might be the first of many dark looks.

On June 20, Stone stepped onto the red carpet at Manhattan’s Museum of Modern Art with newly darkened hair to accompany her hip-bone-baring Louis Vuitton gown. The floor-length number from the Cruise 2025 collection featured layered panels of sheer black netting and lots of polka dots, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images 1 / 2 INFO 1 / 2

The same night, Stone appeared on Fallon Tonight wearing a similarly vampy Brandon Maxwell dress, this time in a lacquered shade of burgundy, which marks a stark departure from the puffs and pastel ruffles that characterized her Poor Things promotional looks. But for the Kinds of Kindness promo tour, stylist Petra Flannery has pivoted her to vampy reds and blacks, starting with dark red Louis Viutton gown at Cannes. Perhaps these moodier shades foreshadow the darker turns we might expect in this newest film.