11 Best Butter Yellow Clothes & Accessories
Sandy Liang

Fashion

11 Ways To Wear Butter Yellow, Spring's Most Surprising Neutral

For an instant burst of positivity.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

This spring, drop traditional pastels and florals in lieu of the season’s most surprising neutral: butter yellow.

This subtly sunny hue is currently everywhere, from Sandy Liang’s dreamy runways to your local Ulta. It’s hard to wear butter yellow and not feel flooded with serotonin — or at least a little more upbeat and positive. The shade is a touch unexpected, a departure from springtime favorites like baby blues and pinks as well as Miranda Priestly’s beloved florals. And best of all, a buttery yellow hue is soft enough to double as a neutral; use it to balance out bolder colors or brighten a dull outfit. Why wear beige when you could upgrade to something so much sweeter?

Below, see NYLON’s favorite butter yellow picks, from of-the-moment capri pants to a gourmand perfume that will have you raking in the compliments.

Camper Oruga Up

Camper sandals are a spring and summer must-have. The Oruga Up design is practical and enticing, especially in an on-trend blend of buttery shades.

Los Angeles Apparel Loop Terry V-Neck Vest

Tap into a sunnier version of Challengers-ready style in a throwback terrycloth fabric.

Mooncat Eternal Sunshine Nail Lacquer

While Mooncat’s Eternal Sunshine shade doesn’t have anything to do with Ariana Grande’s album, the sweet hue is still guaranteed to leave you feeling optimistic.

By Far Zip-Up Tote Bag

This By Far purse may be small, but it’s mighty in terms of bringing life to an otherwise boring outfit.

Sandy Liang Solow Capri

Have you heard? Capri pants are back in a big way. Sandy Liang’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection remixes the silhouette with an avant-garde mini skirt addition in the most delicate butter yellow shade known to man.

Crap Eyewear The Jazz Safari

Have you tried seeing the world through butter-colored glasses? May we suggest you start?

Edikted Thalia Flower Pin Ruffle Mini Dress

Rosettes, ruffles, and butter yellow: Edikted’s mini dress will liven up even the darkest corners of the club.

Stila Stay All Day Muted-Neon Liquid Eye Liner

Imagine a sharp cat eye, but make it buttery.

Abercrombie & Fitch Asymmetrical Draped Top

Upgrade your basic tank to an asymmetrical version in the season’s sweetest color. Bonus: The thick, stretchy fabric is extra soft on the skin.

Jacquemus Cubisto Leather Slingback Pumps

Nothing says spring like a pair of slingbacks — especially ones with the teeniest kitten heel.

Buonissimo Eau de Parfum by Hilde Soliani

For the person who wants to take the trend to a more conceptual level: Fragantica favorite perfumer Hilde Soliani’s Buonissimo will have you smelling like a freshly baked, buttery croissant from a luxury hotel’s elegant breakfast spread.