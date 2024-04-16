11 Ways To Wear Butter Yellow, Spring's Most Surprising Neutral

This spring, drop traditional pastels and florals in lieu of the season’s most surprising neutral: butter yellow.

This subtly sunny hue is currently everywhere, from Sandy Liang’s dreamy runways to your local Ulta. It’s hard to wear butter yellow and not feel flooded with serotonin — or at least a little more upbeat and positive. The shade is a touch unexpected, a departure from springtime favorites like baby blues and pinks as well as Miranda Priestly’s beloved florals. And best of all, a buttery yellow hue is soft enough to double as a neutral; use it to balance out bolder colors or brighten a dull outfit. Why wear beige when you could upgrade to something so much sweeter?

Below, see NYLON’s favorite butter yellow picks, from of-the-moment capri pants to a gourmand perfume that will have you raking in the compliments.