11 Ways To Wear Butter Yellow, Spring's Most Surprising Neutral
For an instant burst of positivity.
This spring, drop traditional pastels and florals in lieu of the season’s most surprising neutral: butter yellow.
This subtly sunny hue is currently everywhere, from Sandy Liang’s dreamy runways to your local Ulta. It’s hard to wear butter yellow and not feel flooded with serotonin — or at least a little more upbeat and positive. The shade is a touch unexpected, a departure from springtime favorites like baby blues and pinks as well as Miranda Priestly’s beloved florals. And best of all, a buttery yellow hue is soft enough to double as a neutral; use it to balance out bolder colors or brighten a dull outfit. Why wear beige when you could upgrade to something so much sweeter?
Below, see NYLON’s favorite butter yellow picks, from of-the-moment capri pants to a gourmand perfume that will have you raking in the compliments.