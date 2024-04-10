Jennifer Lopez during Nickelodeon's 17th Annual Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals at Pauley Pavillion i...
How Celebrities Wore Capris In The ‘90s & ‘00s

Spring/Summer 20204’s hottest pant starts four to six inches above your ankle.

You might know them as the capri; you might call them pedal pushers. But there’s no point in arguing one thing: The cropped pant silhouette is back in full force in 2024, from the Spring/Summer runways to the streets of New York City.

But before we can fully embracing the capri’s latest resurgence, we should acknowledge the wave of pedal-pusher wearers from the past who paved the way for it to flourish once again. Below, see the best celebrity capri and pedal-pusher looks of the ‘90s, ‘00s, and today — from Jennifer Lopez rocking a bedazzled pair to Gwen Stefani’s Rock Steady-ready version and beyond.

Christina Aguilera, 1999

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Aguilera opted for a maximalist pair of capris with orange and blue beadwork at the 1999 Teen Choice Awards.

Jennifer Lopez, 1999

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Lopez’s sweet white capris had some light bedazzling to match her delicate top and sandals.

Madonna, 1999

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 1999 Grammy Awards, a Ray of Light-era Madonna donned scarlet capris as she took the stage.

Jessica Biel, 1999

Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

Biel kept it casual at the American Pie premiere with black capris, block heels, and an ombré top.

Gwen Stefani, 2001

Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images

Stefani’s Rock Steady-era capris featured a bubble hem, patchwork, and plenty of studs and chains.

Christina Aguilera, 2001

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Two years later at the 2001 AMAs, Aguilera added some edge to her capri styling with ruched and zipper detailing, pairing the pants with a deconstructed top, strappy heels, and a pageboy cap.

Mischa Barton, 2003

J. Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Barton’s take on capris is as contemporary as it gets: low-rise and worn with a simple spaghetti-strap top.

Beyoncé, 2003

Scott Gries/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s capris featured a baggier silhouette as well as abstract floral motifs.

Hilary Duff, 2003

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Duff took the floral motifs to the next level with a pair of capris in an all-over tropical-flower print.

Lucy Liu, 2003

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Liu punched up her khaki capris with ‘00s-favorites like chains and a candy-colored ribbon belt.

Jennifer Lopez, 2004

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

J. Lo hopped back into capris for the 2004 Kids Choice Awards — this time working the low-rise pair into a monochromatic outfit.

Fergie, 2004

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Fergie further proved the power of wearing capris with chain accessories at the 2004 Grammys.

Rihanna, 2005

Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rihana’s foray into capri pants featured a thick cuff and plenty of sparkle.

Keira Knightley, 2005

David Westing/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Knightley styled her cuffed capris with a chunky knit and an even chunkier belt.

Sienna Miller, 2005

C. Uncle/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Miller incorporated capris into a grungier look, complete with a paneled leather belt, worn-down flats, and a Balenciaga City Bag.

Beyoncé, 2007

Brian Ach/WireImage/Getty Images

Beyoncé’s House of Deréon capri pants included gold embroidery that perfectly complemented her chunky jewelry.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2016

Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Capris were present on fashion’s biggest night when Sarah Jessica Parker rocked a tailored pair by Monse at the 2016 Met Gala.

Kristen Stewart, 2017

Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images

Stewart’s glittering Chanel capris are technically part of a catsuit, but we’ll take it.

Bella Hadid, 2018

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid amped up the va-va-voom factor of her fitted True Religion denim capris with a matching corset and cheetah-print accessories.

Emily Ratajkowski, 2019

James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images

Capris can be business casual — just ask Ratajkowski, who styled the pant with a white bra and an oversized camel blazer on the streets of Manhattan.

Celine Dion, 2019

Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images

Again, Dion’s capris are technically part of a catsuit, but her Chanel chain belt and sky-high stilettos make it too good of an outfit to ignore.

Julia Fox, 2024

305pics/GC Images/Getty Images

Capris continue to make waves in 2024. Case in point: when Fox wore a pair emblazoned with an abstract design for a night out in Miami.