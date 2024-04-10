How Celebrities Wore Capris In The ‘90s & ‘00s

You might know them as the capri; you might call them pedal pushers. But there’s no point in arguing one thing: The cropped pant silhouette is back in full force in 2024, from the Spring/Summer runways to the streets of New York City.

But before we can fully embracing the capri’s latest resurgence, we should acknowledge the wave of pedal-pusher wearers from the past who paved the way for it to flourish once again. Below, see the best celebrity capri and pedal-pusher looks of the ‘90s, ‘00s, and today — from Jennifer Lopez rocking a bedazzled pair to Gwen Stefani’s Rock Steady-ready version and beyond.

Christina Aguilera, 1999 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Aguilera opted for a maximalist pair of capris with orange and blue beadwork at the 1999 Teen Choice Awards.

Jennifer Lopez, 1999 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Lopez’s sweet white capris had some light bedazzling to match her delicate top and sandals.

Madonna, 1999 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images At the 1999 Grammy Awards, a Ray of Light-era Madonna donned scarlet capris as she took the stage.

Jessica Biel, 1999 Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images Biel kept it casual at the American Pie premiere with black capris, block heels, and an ombré top.

Gwen Stefani, 2001 Jim Spellman/WireImage/Getty Images Stefani’s Rock Steady-era capris featured a bubble hem, patchwork, and plenty of studs and chains.

Christina Aguilera, 2001 Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images Two years later at the 2001 AMAs, Aguilera added some edge to her capri styling with ruched and zipper detailing, pairing the pants with a deconstructed top, strappy heels, and a pageboy cap.

Mischa Barton, 2003 J. Merritt/FilmMagic/Getty Images Barton’s take on capris is as contemporary as it gets: low-rise and worn with a simple spaghetti-strap top.

Beyoncé, 2003 Scott Gries/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Beyoncé’s capris featured a baggier silhouette as well as abstract floral motifs.

Hilary Duff, 2003 Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Duff took the floral motifs to the next level with a pair of capris in an all-over tropical-flower print.

Lucy Liu, 2003 KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Liu punched up her khaki capris with ‘00s-favorites like chains and a candy-colored ribbon belt.

Jennifer Lopez, 2004 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images J. Lo hopped back into capris for the 2004 Kids Choice Awards — this time working the low-rise pair into a monochromatic outfit.

Fergie, 2004 Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images Fergie further proved the power of wearing capris with chain accessories at the 2004 Grammys.

Rihanna, 2005 Evan Agostini/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Rihana’s foray into capri pants featured a thick cuff and plenty of sparkle.

Keira Knightley, 2005 David Westing/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Knightley styled her cuffed capris with a chunky knit and an even chunkier belt.

Sienna Miller, 2005 C. Uncle/FilmMagic/Getty Images Miller incorporated capris into a grungier look, complete with a paneled leather belt, worn-down flats, and a Balenciaga City Bag.

Beyoncé, 2007 Brian Ach/WireImage/Getty Images Beyoncé’s House of Deréon capri pants included gold embroidery that perfectly complemented her chunky jewelry.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2016 Larry Busacca/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Capris were present on fashion’s biggest night when Sarah Jessica Parker rocked a tailored pair by Monse at the 2016 Met Gala.

Kristen Stewart, 2017 Foc Kan/WireImage/Getty Images Stewart’s glittering Chanel capris are technically part of a catsuit, but we’ll take it.

Bella Hadid, 2018 Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hadid amped up the va-va-voom factor of her fitted True Religion denim capris with a matching corset and cheetah-print accessories.

Emily Ratajkowski, 2019 James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images Capris can be business casual — just ask Ratajkowski, who styled the pant with a white bra and an oversized camel blazer on the streets of Manhattan.

Celine Dion, 2019 Marc Piasecki/GC Images/Getty Images Again, Dion’s capris are technically part of a catsuit, but her Chanel chain belt and sky-high stilettos make it too good of an outfit to ignore.