Zendaya’s Challengers Style Is More Method Than Ever

Zendaya and her longtime stylist Law Roach are no strangers when it comes to method styling — but the duo has taken it to the next level for the Challengers press tour.

The Luca Guadagnino-directed movie, out April 26, follows Zendaya’s character Tashi Duncan, a rising tennis prodigy who becomes a fearsome coach following a career-ending injury. And then, there’s the other juicy plot: She does it all while navigating a decades-long, hyper-competitive love triangle.

It only makes sense that Zendaya and Roach would double down on any and all tennis-related styling, from gowns with cheeky racket motifs to archival pulls in the sport’s signature shade of green. See everything Zendaya wore during her global Challengers press tour, below.

BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden - March 17 Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images While this sensible and elegant cream Louis Vuitton set isn’t officially part of the Challengers press tour, Zendaya is essentially larping as Tashi and looks ready to hop on the court.

BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden - March 17 Matthew Stockman/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images The actor is focused watching the match alongside her boyfriend Tom Holland — and potentially ready to give feedback that doubles as psychological torment.

Challengers Australian premiere - March 26 James Gourley/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The method styling really entered the conversation at the Australian premiere of Challengers, where Zendaya wore a slinky, glittery green Loewe gown custom-made by the movie’s costume designer Jonathan Anderson. The tennis-green hue was one thing, but all eyes were on the bold silhouette of a figure tossing up a sparkling tennis ball across the front of the gown.

Australian Challengers premiere - March 26 Don Arnold/WireImage/Getty Images For the rest of the look, Zendaya opted for a tousled updo to highlight her dangling Bulgari diamond earrings, a touch of green eyeshadow to complement her gown, and magnetic chemistry with her Challengers co-stars Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

Challengers photo session at the Maison de L'Amerique Latine in Paris - April 6 EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images The Challengers press tour then headed to Paris, where Zendaya wore a checkered, tennis-green set pulled from Louis Vuitton's Spring/Summer 2013 collection, designed by former creative director Marc Jacobs.

Challengers photo session at the Maison de L'Amerique Latine in Paris - April 6 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Zendaya’s hair matched the ‘60s essence of the set (and the original runway styling) with a no-nonsense updo topped with a white ribbon.

Challengers photocall at Hotel de Crillon in Paris - April 6 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images A few hours later, Zendaya switched into another tennis-green Louis Vuitton set — this time, chartreuse separates from the Marc Jacobs-designed Spring/Summer 1999 collection.

Challengers photocall at Hotel de Crillon in Paris - April 6 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images The outfit featured satin paneling on the trousers and cargo pockets detailing on the blouse.

Challengers Paris premiere - April 6 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Later that evening, her version of “tennis whites” was an angelic, custom Louis Vuitton gown by Nicolas Ghesquière — complete with a fitted corset and a structured belt.

Challengers Paris premiere - April 6 Marc Piasecki/WireImage/Getty Images Plus, plenty of glimmering Bulgari diamonds.

Challengers photocall at Hotel Hassler in Rome - April 8 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images As the Challengers press tour made its way to Rome, Zendaya went back to Loewe for a sparking custom pleated tennis dress. The simple silhouette was a grand slam with a plunging neckline, varsity stripes, and tennis-ball-puncturing stilettos.