Our 10 Most-Complimented Fragrances (That We’re Willing To Share)
These NYLON-approved perfumes are serious contenders for your next signature scent.
It might be the last step in your beauty routine before you walk out the door, but that doesn’t make it less important. The way you smell is how the world experiences you before they even can see you — so why not make sure you’re making an exciting first impression? Plus, scent corresponds closely with memory, so it’s a prime chance to make yourself memorable with just a spritz.
A lot of flowery, confusing words and labels get thrown around in the perfume world, but what’s most important to describe about a fragrance is how it makes you feel and the effect it has on you (and whoever you want to smell you). So we’ve rounded up the fragrances that earn us the most compliments, give off the best vibes, and generally make us feel like the most intriguing person in the room. Read on for the 10 fragrances that our team has worn, lived in, and loved and what earned them a place of prominence on our vanities. From indie discoveries to luxury brand buys, these are the best perfume picks of 2023.
The Soft-Girl Scent
“I didn't think I'd like a perfume more than Perfumes de Marly's viral Delina scent but their latest release, Valaya, has officially become my favorite. It's as soft and floral as Delina, but leaves a more neutral, clean lingering base. Best of all, it's not viral on TikTok (yet) so you can actually get your hands on it.” — Laura Pitcher, beauty writer
The Decadent Treat
“Marissa Zappas is the most interesting independent perfumer around right now. Her scents are romantic and sensual — she values beauty above all things. Annabelle’s Birthday Cake is a celebration of decadence: with rich tuberose, candied rose petals, it’s easy glamour fresh out of the oven.” — Sophia June, culture writer
The IYKYK Note
“Escentric Molecules Molecule 01 is one of those IYKYK fragrances. The original ‘skin scent,’ the single-note scent morphs to your body chemistry and leaves behind a subtle, hard-to-describe, completely intoxicating fragrance. It's the kind of scent that once you smell, you'll recognize instantly — and leave people to stare at you and wonder how your skin smells so damn good.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Not-So-Sweet Gourmand
“A lot of people love this fragrance just because they love pistachio — and that's a good enough reason to buy it, if that's you. But for me, not a lifelong pistachio lover, I love how it's a creamy and sweet gourmand fragrance that still taps into the unexpected, especially with the cardamom note. This makes me feel like a must-have dessert at an impossible-to-get-a-reservation restaurant — absolutely mouthwatering yet somewhat elusive.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor
The Vacation In A Bottle
“I grew up at the beach, so the coconut-y scent of sunscreen is comforting and nostalgic for me, no matter what time of year. This fragrance comes from the highly Instagram-able sunscreen brand Vacation, and has beach-ready notes of banana, pineapple, and orange blossom that have me longing to book a summer trip back home. If I can't spend a hazy day lounging by the pool, spritzing this on is the next best thing.” — Alyssa Vingan, editor-in-chief
The Clean White Tee Fragrance
“I'm a sucker for a clean-smelling perfume, which means I'm always reaching for Maison Margiela's Bubble Bath — even right out of the shower. I'll spritz myself with it as a base, get ready, then layer my other favorite perfumes for that ultra-fresh smell. The result speaks for itself; friends and strangers often come up to compliment how nice I smell whenever I wear it.” — Laura Pitcher, beauty writer
The One You’re About To Smell Everywhere
“Inspired by the sexy, swanky Chateau Marmont — or rather, whatever happens behind its closed doors — this exquisite fragrance from new brand Perfumhead has become my go-to. It's sexy yet subtle, with notes of bergamot, nutmeg, palo santo, and vanilla for a cozy, come-hither effect. Mark my words: you're going to start smelling this scent everywhere.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Flirty Cherry
“Hilde Soliani is the queen of gourmand fragrances for a reason. No one else could create such a flirtatious yet sophisticated true cherry perfume. I reach for Una Tira L’Altra constantly, especially on a night out, as one spritz leaves me feeling like the cheeky, unforgettable life of the party.” — Layla Halbian, culture editor
The Spell Caster
“Vyrao's line of ‘high-vibrational' fragrances look like art pieces, and Witchy Woo is what I reach for to conjure up a moody, sensual, powerful version of myself. It has notes of orris, rose, nutmeg, and patchouli, and instantly puts me in a more free-flowing state of mind. Spritz this once to summon your creative powers.” — Faith Xue, executive beauty director
The Power Suit In A Bottle
“Baccarat Rouge 540 is probably the best-known-on-the-internet fragrance from this line, but the brand produces nonstop hits. In a landscape of perfume fandom that often focuses on sugary or smoky ‘sexy’ scents (and I love those, too), 724 has an entirely different kind of allure. It's like the chic pantsuit of fragrances. I don't know how it smells like clean lines and sharp creases — but it does. It's fresh and citrusy without feeling like it will evaporate away, and grounded with just enough musk to command attention.” — Sam Neibart, beauty editor