If the 2023 Golden Globes proved anything, it was that rosettes are back — and in a big way. On one red carpet alone, we had everyone from Jenny Slate to Emma D’Arcy to even Eddie Redmayne getting in on the action, adorning their looks with sweet rose details that ranged from subtle to subversive. Trend forecasters have seen it coming for months; in September, the Spring 2023 runways were filled with the floral accent, popping up at Dries Van Noten, Sandy Liang, Prada, Mirror Palais, and so many more. Plus, when you have Hailey Bieber and Nicola Peltz-Beckham wearing the same dress within days of each other, you definitely have a trend on your hands.

While the detail harkens all the way back to the 17th century, modern day fashion savants likely will summon up memories of Carrie Bradshaw, who took an affinity to flower pins in season three of Sex and the City in 2000. From there, the celebs followed, with everyone from Lindsay Lohan to Jennifer Lopez suddenly showing up with a flower or two pinned to their chest. Here, a look back at the last iteration of the rosette trend as we enter a whole new cycle.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2000 Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images In Oscar de la Renta at the 52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Jennifer Lopez, 2004 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images At the 2004 World Music Awards

Lindsay Lohan, 2005 Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Appearing on TRL with Ashanti.

Taylor Swift, 2006 Tony R. Phipps/WireImage/Getty Images At the 54th Annual BMI Country Awards.

Anne Hathaway, 2007 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Cameron Diaz, 2007 Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images At the London premiere of Shrek The Third.

Taylor Momsen, 2008 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images At the fifth anniversary of Fashion Rocks.

Katy Perry, 2008 Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images At a showcase in Milan, Italy.

Jessica Stroup, 2009 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images At the 35th Annual People’s Choice Awards.

America Ferrera, 2009 WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images At the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Victoria Beckham, 2009 Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images In Marc Jacobs the 2009 Met Gala.

Jessica Alba, 2010 Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images At a dinner during the Venice Film Festival.

Teresa Palmer, 2012 Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images At the Valentino 50th Anniversary and Flagship Store Opening in Beverly Hills.

Emma Stone, 2012 Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In Lanvin at the 2012 Met Gala.