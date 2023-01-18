Lindsay Lohan during Lindsay Lohan and Ashanti Visit MTV's "TRL" - December 6, 2005 at MTV Studios -...
Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Rosettes Are 2023’s Biggest Trend — Here’s How Celebs Wore Them in the 2000s

Sarah Jessica Parker Walked walked so Hailey Bieber could run.

If the 2023 Golden Globes proved anything, it was that rosettes are back — and in a big way. On one red carpet alone, we had everyone from Jenny Slate to Emma D’Arcy to even Eddie Redmayne getting in on the action, adorning their looks with sweet rose details that ranged from subtle to subversive. Trend forecasters have seen it coming for months; in September, the Spring 2023 runways were filled with the floral accent, popping up at Dries Van Noten, Sandy Liang, Prada, Mirror Palais, and so many more. Plus, when you have Hailey Bieber and Nicola Peltz-Beckham wearing the same dress within days of each other, you definitely have a trend on your hands.

While the detail harkens all the way back to the 17th century, modern day fashion savants likely will summon up memories of Carrie Bradshaw, who took an affinity to flower pins in season three of Sex and the City in 2000. From there, the celebs followed, with everyone from Lindsay Lohan to Jennifer Lopez suddenly showing up with a flower or two pinned to their chest. Here, a look back at the last iteration of the rosette trend as we enter a whole new cycle.

Sarah Jessica Parker, 2000

Michael Ochs Archives/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta at the 52nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards

Jennifer Lopez, 2004

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 2004 World Music Awards

Lindsay Lohan, 2005

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

Appearing on TRL with Ashanti.

Taylor Swift, 2006

Tony R. Phipps/WireImage/Getty Images

At the 54th Annual BMI Country Awards.

Anne Hathaway, 2007

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Cameron Diaz, 2007

Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

At the London premiere of Shrek The Third.

Taylor Momsen, 2008

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

At the fifth anniversary of Fashion Rocks.

Katy Perry, 2008

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage/Getty Images

At a showcase in Milan, Italy.

Jessica Stroup, 2009

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

At the 35th Annual People’s Choice Awards.

America Ferrera, 2009

WWD/Penske Media/Getty Images

At the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Victoria Beckham, 2009

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

In Marc Jacobs the 2009 Met Gala.

Jessica Alba, 2010

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At a dinner during the Venice Film Festival.

Teresa Palmer, 2012

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

At the Valentino 50th Anniversary and Flagship Store Opening in Beverly Hills.

Emma Stone, 2012

Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In Lanvin at the 2012 Met Gala.

Mariah Carey, 2012

Stephane Drapot/WireImage/Getty Images

Performing in Monte Carlo.