In addition to the accessories we typically see on the red carpet, namely big updos and bigger diamonds, the It accessory of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards was flamboyant and floral: Many a celebrity rocked large rosettes on the red carpet.

Whether they adorned lapels or sky-high slits, the unisex accessory made famous by Carrie Bradshaw, was seen on more than a couple celebrities on Tuesday evening, including on House of Dragons turned Negroni Sbagliato (with Prosecco in it) spokesperson Emma D’Arcy, Eddie Redmayne, and Sepideh Moafi.

Here are all the rosettes we spotted on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet this year:

Emma D’Arcy

Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Eddie Redmayne

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenny Slate

Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Sepideh Moafi

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chris Perfetti