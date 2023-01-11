Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Fashion
Rosettes Are Trending At The 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
The whimsical, garish accessory the celebs couldn't leave the house without.
by Sophia June
In addition to the accessories we typically see on the red carpet, namely big updos and bigger diamonds, the It accessory of the 2023 Golden Globe Awards was flamboyant and floral: Many a celebrity rocked large rosettes on the red carpet.
Whether they adorned lapels or sky-high slits, the unisex accessory made famous by Carrie Bradshaw, was seen on more than a couple celebrities on Tuesday evening, including on House of Dragons turned Negroni Sbagliato (with Prosecco in it) spokesperson Emma D’Arcy, Eddie Redmayne, and Sepideh Moafi.
Here are all the rosettes we spotted on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet this year: