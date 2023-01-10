Every 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet Look

After a years long scandal around a lack of diversity and questionable ethics, the Golden Globe Awards have reemerged — and with some very good taste,
judging by the nominations, which skew towards the beautifully strange alongside the big blockbusters.
While we eagerly await to see how many awards A24’s
Everything Everywhere All At Once wins, or to see if Selena Gomez or Jenna Ortega takes home the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical award, everyone knows that witnessing what everyone wears is just as much — if not more — fun as seeing who wins.
The Golden Globes, like the Oscars, is traditionally a time for old glamour elegance with a twist of the playful. Take
Lady Gaga’s 2019 baby blue Valentino ballgown that paid homage to Judy Garland, Angelina Jolie’s 1999 simple Randolph Duke tank dress covered in silver sequins, or Lupita Nyong’o’s red Ralph Lauren cape dress in 2014. Long gowns and big diamonds for the Golden Globes? Groundbreaking! But this year we’re also hoping for panache, a surprise accessory, perhaps even a nose ring or two, like Florence Pugh has been rocking as of late.
Follow along as we highlight every must-see look on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.
Glenn Powell Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Bailey Bass Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Heidi Klum Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Sheryl Lee Ralph Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Meg Stalter Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Abby Elliott Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Jenny Slate Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Domhnall Gleeson Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Hannah Redmayne and Eddie Redmayne in Valentino. Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Quinta Brunson Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Milly Alcock in Givenchy Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Jeremy Pope Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images Natasha Lyonne Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Julia Garner Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Sebastian Stan Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Kaley Cuoco Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images Daisy Edgar-Jones Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Tyler James Williams Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Jennifer Coolidge Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images Elizabeth Debicki Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Michelle Williams Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Billy Porter Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Anya Taylor-Joy Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Style + Culture, delivered straight to your inbox.