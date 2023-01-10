BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: Anya Taylor-Joy attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards ...
Frazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images

Nylon Nights

Every 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet Look

All the sparkle and panache taking over this year’s red carpet.

After a years long scandal around a lack of diversity and questionable ethics, the Golden Globe Awards have reemerged — and with some very good taste, judging by the nominations, which skew towards the beautifully strange alongside the big blockbusters.

While we eagerly await to see how many awards A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once wins, or to see if Selena Gomez or Jenna Ortega takes home the Best Actress in a Comedy or Musical award, everyone knows that witnessing what everyone wears is just as much — if not more — fun as seeing who wins.

The Golden Globes, like the Oscars, is traditionally a time for old glamour elegance with a twist of the playful. Take Lady Gaga’s 2019 baby blue Valentino ballgown that paid homage to Judy Garland, Angelina Jolie’s 1999 simple Randolph Duke tank dress covered in silver sequins, or Lupita Nyong’o’s red Ralph Lauren cape dress in 2014. Long gowns and big diamonds for the Golden Globes? Groundbreaking! But this year we’re also hoping for panache, a surprise accessory, perhaps even a nose ring or two, like Florence Pugh has been rocking as of late.

Follow along as we highlight every must-see look on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet.

Glenn PowellKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Bailey BassKevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Heidi KlumKevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Sheryl Lee RalphAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jamie Lee CurtisAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Meg StalterMonica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Abby ElliottKevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Jenny SlateAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Domhnall GleesonJon Kopaloff/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Hannah Redmayne and Eddie Redmayne in Valentino.Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Quinta Brunson Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Milly Alcock in GivenchyFrazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images
Jeremy PopeMonica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter/Getty Images
Natasha LyonneTodd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Julia GarnerTodd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Sebastian StanFrazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images
Kaley CuocoGilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images
Daisy Edgar-JonesFrazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images
Tyler James WilliamsAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Jennifer CoolidgeFrazer Harrison/WireImage/Getty Images
Elizabeth DebickiAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Michelle WilliamsAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Billy PorterTodd Williamson/NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images
Anya Taylor-JoyAmy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images