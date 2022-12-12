After a years long scandal, the Golden Globe Awards are re-emerging — and with some good taste, at least according to the list of nominations that were announced today.

NBC declined to air the awards show earlier this year in the midst of an entertainment industry boycott after it was uncovered that The Hollywood Foreign Press Association contained no Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct. Now, the association is trying to do better; they’ve banned the practice of accepting gifts, started a hotline to report anything suspicious, and inducted more people of color into their membership ranks.

While this year’s Golden Globe nominees are unsurprisingly dominated by blockbusters like Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick, there are also a staggering number of under the radar picks: Films like the quiet, acclaimed Irish coastal black tragicomedy The Banshees of Insherin lead the nominees in the film categories, with A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once falling just behind. At 10 nominations, A24 received the second-most nominations of any film distributor, lead only by Searhlight Pictures with 12 nominations. And many of our favorite TV shows were nominated included The White Lotus (although no actors nor actresses were nominated, an insult to Jennifer Coolidge), as well as The Bear, Pam & Tommy, and Jenna Ortega for her role in Wednesday. Meanwhile, in a superbly stacked category, pop superstars Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna are all nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.

The Golden Globe Awards will air January 10 on NBC and Peacock, in a live show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. See the full list below.

BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Amazon Prime VideoClose (Netherlands/France/Belgium)

Decision to Leave (South Korea)

MubiRRR (India)

BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE

Todd Field, Tár

Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Hugh Jackman, The Son

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, The Inspection

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ralph Fiennes, The Menu

BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Gkids

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last WishU

Turning Red

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE

Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, The Fabelmans

BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE

“Carolina,” Where the Crawdads Sing by Taylor Swift

“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio by Alexandre Desplat

“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice

“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson

“Naatu Naatu,” RRR by M.M. Keeravani

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA

Emma d’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, The Crown

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Black Bird

Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

The Dropout

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Taron Edgerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

John Lithgow, The Old Man

Jonathan Pryce, The Crown

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Hannah Einbender, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbot Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbot Elementary