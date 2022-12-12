Culture
The 2023 Golden Globes Nominations Are Here
Featuring nominations for The White Lotus, Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga — the new and improved Hollywood Foreign Press Association has good taste.
After a years long scandal, the Golden Globe Awards are re-emerging — and with some good taste, at least according to the list of nominations that were announced today.
NBC declined to air the awards show earlier this year in the midst of an entertainment industry boycott after it was uncovered that The Hollywood Foreign Press Association contained no Black members and had engaged in unethical conduct. Now, the association is trying to do better; they’ve banned the practice of accepting gifts, started a hotline to report anything suspicious, and inducted more people of color into their membership ranks.
While this year’s Golden Globe nominees are unsurprisingly dominated by blockbusters like Elvis and Top Gun: Maverick, there are also a staggering number of under the radar picks: Films like the quiet, acclaimed Irish coastal black tragicomedy The Banshees of Insherin lead the nominees in the film categories, with A24’s Everything Everywhere All At Once falling just behind. At 10 nominations, A24 received the second-most nominations of any film distributor, lead only by Searhlight Pictures with 12 nominations. And many of our favorite TV shows were nominated included The White Lotus (although no actors nor actresses were nominated, an insult to Jennifer Coolidge), as well as The Bear, Pam & Tommy, and Jenna Ortega for her role in Wednesday. Meanwhile, in a superbly stacked category, pop superstars Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Rihanna are all nominated for Best Original Song in a Motion Picture.
The Golden Globe Awards will air January 10 on NBC and Peacock, in a live show from the Beverly Hilton hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael. See the full list below.
BEST MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Avatar: The Way of Water
Elvis
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
BEST MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Triangle of Sadness
BEST MOTION PICTURE – NON-ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
Amazon Prime VideoClose (Netherlands/France/Belgium)
Decision to Leave (South Korea)
MubiRRR (India)
BEST DIRECTOR - MOTION PICTURE
James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Baz Luhrmann, Elvis
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST SCREENPLAY - MOTION PICTURE
Todd Field, Tár
Daniel Scheinert/Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Sarah Polley, Women Talking
Tony Kushner/Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Olivia Colman, Empire of Light
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – DRAMA
Austin Butler, Elvis
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Hugh Jackman, The Son
Bill Nighy, Living
Jeremy Pope, The Inspection
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
Margot Robbie, Babylon
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Menu
Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A MOTION PICTURE – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Diego Calva, Babylon
Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Adam Driver, White Noise
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ralph Fiennes, The Menu
BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness
Carey Mulligan, She Said
BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN ANY MOTION PICTURE
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brad Pitt, Babylon
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
BEST MOTION PICTURE - ANIMATED
Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Gkids
Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
Puss In Boots: The Last WishU
Turning Red
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE – MOTION PICTURE
Carter Burwell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
Hildur Guonadottir, Women Talking
Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
John Williams, The Fabelmans
BEST ORIGINAL SONG – MOTION PICTURE
“Carolina,” Where the Crawdads Sing by Taylor Swift
“Ciao Papa,” Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio by Alexandre Desplat
“Hold My Hand,” Top Gun: Maverick by Lady Gaga, BloodPop, Benjamin Rice
“Lift Me Up,” Black Panther: Wakanda Forever by Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson
“Naatu Naatu,” RRR by M.M. Keeravani
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Wednesday
BEST TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
House of the Dragon
Ozark
Severance
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Kevin Costner, Yellowstone
Diego Luna, Andor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – DRAMA
Emma d’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Laura Linney, Ozark
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily
Zendaya, Euphoria
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A TELEVISION SERIES – MUSICAL OR COMEDY
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
BEST TELEVISION LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Black Bird
Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
The Dropout
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Taron Edgerton, Black Bird
Colin Firth, The Staircase
Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven
Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Lily James, Pam & Tommy
Julia Roberts, Gaslit
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
John Lithgow, The Old Man
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
John Turturro, Severance
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
Henry Winkler, Barry
BEST PERFORMANCE BY AN ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE IN A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE MADE FOR TELEVISION
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Hannah Einbender, Hacks
Julia Garner, Ozark
Janelle James, Abbot Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbot Elementary