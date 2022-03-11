The 17 Best Pamela Anderson Outfits From Pam & Tommy

The Hulu show Pam & Tommy was a serious flashback to the ‘90s, from the music to the outfits.

The series followed Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) during their tumultuous relationship, the unsolicited release of a certain private tape, and their rise (or fall, depending on who we’re talking about) to fame. With that, the fashion had to be specifically accurate to the celebrities’ timeline, and costume designer Kameron Lennox expertly channeled that with plenty of vintage designer clothes, mini skirts, and latex.

Ahead, see the best outfits that Pam wore on the premiere season of Pam & Tommy, including her metallic party dress, a Versace evening gown from 1993, her iconic red one-piece swimsuit, and more.

The Metallic Party Dress Erin Simkin/Hulu We don’t see much of Pam in the premiere episode of Pam & Tommy, but by the second, she makes quite the stylish splash. At a nightclub where she meets Lee for the first time, the actress is seen wearing a vintage Vivienne Westwood metallic party dress with a fuzzy jacket and black platform heels — her go-to footwear of choice throughout the series.

The “Work Trip” Outfit Erin Simkin/Hulu On a work trip to Mexico by herself (for now), Pam arrives at her hotel wearing an all-white ensemble and clear platform heels. She accessorized her look with silver sporty sunnies (another fashion staple in the show) and an early-aughts relic, Givenchy’s beloved “Nightingale” bag.

The Girl-Next-Door Look Erin Simkin/Hulu During a meet-and-greet dinner for her job, Pam channeled the “girl next door” in a vintage Vivienne Westwood floral corset top.

The Wedding Bikini Erin Simkin/Hulu In just four days, Tommy and Pam get married on the beach in Mexico. The special occasion called for swimwear — and a post-nuptials dip in the ocean — so Pam wore a white bikini with a mini skirt as a swim cover-up.

The Baywatch Swimsuit Erica Parise/Hulu A show on Pam wouldn’t be complete without her iconic red one-piece. The actress’ signature swim look from her hit show Baywatch is now an important piece of pop culture (and fashion) history.

The Workout Onesie Erica Parise/Hulu Pam had some of the best sporty outfits during the ‘90s — well before today’s activewear and athleisure boom — like this workout onesie in a retro color-block style.

The Celebrity-Loved Matching Set Erin Simkin/Hulu The classic incognito outfit for celebrities in the ‘90s and early ‘00s: a cozy matching set (Pam’s was Hard Tail), preferably in a pastel hue, and oversized sunglasses.

The Barb Wire Era Erin Simkin/Hulu During her Barb Wire promotional tour, Pam wore plenty of leather, including this fuzzy cropped sweater, leather pants, and high heels.

The Little Black Mini Skirt Erin Simkin/Hulu During a meeting with her publicist (in which she learns about online media for the first time), Pam wore a black micro-mini skirt with a matching button-down and platform heels.

The Sweater-And-Jeans Look Erin Simkin/Hulu The real Pam had a knack for a sweater-and-jeans ‘fit, and this cropped cable knit top with light-wash denim is the perfect replica.

The Court-Friendly Suit Erin Simkin/Hulu During Pam’s deposition in a lawsuit against Penthouse, she went for a more polished ensemble — but with her own personal take. The final result: a baby-blue suit with a mini skirt.

The Latex Look Erin Simkin/Hulu Much like Pam’s red swimsuit, latex was another fashion essential of her ‘90s wardrobe.

The Late Night Gown Erin Simkin/Hulu For Pam’s appearance on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno (circa 1996), she was dressed in a black Versace dress from the luxury brand’s Spring 1993 collection.

The LBD Erin Simkin/Hulu Continuing her Barb Wire press tour aesthetic, Pam wore a little black long-sleeved dress.

The Audition Outfit Erin Simkin/Hulu During an audition for L.A. Confidential, Pam dresses in a Barbie pink dress and a pair of neutral-colored heels.

The Hotel Check-In Outfit Erin Simkin/Hulu For an impromptu getaway/babymoon with Tommy, Pam arrives at a Las Vegas hotel in an all-white casual outfit with a shawl-collar cardigan, and her favorite silver sunglasses.

The Final Mini-Skirt Look Erin Simkin/Hulu In one of Pam’s final scenes, she gets a “Mommy” tattoo over her now-ex-husband’s name wearing a black sleeveless top and a pink leather mini skirt.

See more of Pamela Anderson’s best fashion moments from the ‘90s.