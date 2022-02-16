Every Song Featured On Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy' Soundtrack

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape — perhaps the original celebrity sex-tape scandal that riveted the country back in the late ‘90s — has been turned into Hulu limited series.

The eight-part Pam & Tommy series debuted on the streaming platform on February 2, 2022, and its impeccable, retro-leaning soundtrack has already become unforgettable. Set “in the Wild West early days of the Internet,” per Hulu, the show follows the true story of Anderson and Lee’s sex tape from its theft to its widespread leak on the web in 1997. So naturally, its soundtrack had to capture the sonic imprint for that time, with artists like Fatboy Slim, Lenny Kravitz, Nine Inch Nails, and Iggy Pop all featured among the show’s eclectic, ‘70s, ‘80, and ‘90s fusion of retro nostalgia. In its first episode alone, Dusty Springfield’s 1967 hit “Sunny,” plays during a critical flashback scene and is followed up by a blast of “Closer” by Nine Inch Nails as the show zooms back into the ‘90s — a real dose temporal and sonic whiplash.

Curated by music supervisor Amanda Krieg Thomas (Claws, Pose, 9-1-1), the soundtrack, alongside the show’s on-the-head ‘90s styling, is a true immersive treat that captures that thrilling “wild west” experience of living through the ‘90s. See the full list of songs featured on the show’s soundtrack, below.

Season 1, Episode 1: “Drilling and Pounding”

“Are You Gonna Go My Way” - Lenny Kravitz “Praise You” - Fatboy Slim “Heaven Is A Place On Earth” - Belinda Carlisle “Wondering” - Winfield Parker “Ain’t That Rain” - Carolyn Hester “Nine Lives” - Jonathan Lloyd “Get Outta My Face” - Sebastian Stan, Sam Meader, Zack Gold “I Am Severed” - Monk “Sunny” - Dusty Springfield “Amor Sincopado” - Eliana Pittman, Booker Pittman “Closer” - Nine Inch Nails “Movin’ On Up” - Primal Scream “I Can’t Believe I Ate That Whole Thang” - David Camon “I Have I Have” - Beti Webb “Guess What” - Buddy Guy

Season 1, Episode 2: “I Love You, Tommy”

“Through Eternity” - Jerry Fuller “100% Pure Love” - Crystal Waters “What I Need” - Crystal Waters “You Are The Man” - Inez Foxx, Charlie Foxx “Get Together (With Yourself)” - Lotti Golden “Be My Lover” - La Bouche “Nowhere To Run” - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas “Feel Like A Man” - Captain & Tennille “De Ti No Me Puedo Olvidar” - Trio Los Osunas “Tu Tracion” - Norbert Galouo “Preciosa” - Los Dos “Just Love Me” - Carl Coccomo “Tootsee Roll” - 69 Boyz “Just When I Thought I’d Seen It All” - Archie Thompson, Whitney Shay “Hurdy Gurdy Man” - Donovan “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” - Nicki French “Vision Love” - Topazz “Steal My Sunshine” - Len “That’s My Style” - Peggy Lee “Real Wild Child (Wild One)” - Iggy Pop “Getting To Know You” - The Children, Deborah Kerr, Marni Nixon “Rhythm Of The World” - Ray Ellington

Season 1, Episode 3: “Jane Fonda”

“Rowdy At The Party” - LSD “Spinning Wheel” - Shirley Bassey “Lovefool” - The Cardigans “Ta Pedia Tou Pirea” - Melina Mercouri “It’s All Imagination” - Experience Unlimited, E.U. “What’s It Gonna Be” - Dusty Springfield “The Right Kind Of Girl” - Billy Lamont “Make Your Own Kind Of Music” - Cass Elliot “Could It Be That I’m In Love” - Tobi Funaro

Season 1, Episode 4: “The Master Beta”

“25 or 6 to 4” - Chicago “You Get What You Give” - New Radicals “The Court Of The Crimson King” - King Crimson “The Wonder Of It All” - Up With People “What’s Up?” - 4 Non Blondes “Stardust (Remastered)” - Billy Ward, The Dominoes

This list will be updated weekly.