Steffanee Wang
Hulu

Entertainment

Every Song Featured On Hulu's 'Pam & Tommy' Soundtrack

Updating weekly.

fb
tw

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s infamous sex tape — perhaps the original celebrity sex-tape scandal that riveted the country back in the late ‘90s — has been turned into Hulu limited series.

The eight-part Pam & Tommy series debuted on the streaming platform on February 2, 2022, and its impeccable, retro-leaning soundtrack has already become unforgettable. Set “in the Wild West early days of the Internet,” per Hulu, the show follows the true story of Anderson and Lee’s sex tape from its theft to its widespread leak on the web in 1997. So naturally, its soundtrack had to capture the sonic imprint for that time, with artists like Fatboy Slim, Lenny Kravitz, Nine Inch Nails, and Iggy Pop all featured among the show’s eclectic, ‘70s, ‘80, and ‘90s fusion of retro nostalgia. In its first episode alone, Dusty Springfield’s 1967 hit “Sunny,” plays during a critical flashback scene and is followed up by a blast of “Closer” by Nine Inch Nails as the show zooms back into the ‘90s — a real dose temporal and sonic whiplash.

Curated by music supervisor Amanda Krieg Thomas (Claws, Pose, 9-1-1), the soundtrack, alongside the show’s on-the-head ‘90s styling, is a true immersive treat that captures that thrilling “wild west” experience of living through the ‘90s. See the full list of songs featured on the show’s soundtrack, below.

Season 1, Episode 1: “Drilling and Pounding”

  1. “Are You Gonna Go My Way” - Lenny Kravitz
  2. “Praise You” - Fatboy Slim
  3. “Heaven Is A Place On Earth” - Belinda Carlisle
  4. “Wondering” - Winfield Parker
  5. “Ain’t That Rain” - Carolyn Hester
  6. “Nine Lives” - Jonathan Lloyd
  7. “Get Outta My Face” - Sebastian Stan, Sam Meader, Zack Gold
  8. “I Am Severed” - Monk
  9. “Sunny” - Dusty Springfield
  10. “Amor Sincopado” - Eliana Pittman, Booker Pittman
  11. “Closer” - Nine Inch Nails
  12. “Movin’ On Up” - Primal Scream
  13. “I Can’t Believe I Ate That Whole Thang” - David Camon
  14. “I Have I Have” - Beti Webb
  15. “Guess What” - Buddy Guy

Season 1, Episode 2: “I Love You, Tommy”

  1. “Through Eternity” - Jerry Fuller
  2. “100% Pure Love” - Crystal Waters
  3. “What I Need” - Crystal Waters
  4. “You Are The Man” - Inez Foxx, Charlie Foxx
  5. “Get Together (With Yourself)” - Lotti Golden
  6. “Be My Lover” - La Bouche
  7. “Nowhere To Run” - Martha Reeves & The Vandellas
  8. “Feel Like A Man” - Captain & Tennille
  9. “De Ti No Me Puedo Olvidar” - Trio Los Osunas
  10. “Tu Tracion” - Norbert Galouo
  11. “Preciosa” - Los Dos
  12. “Just Love Me” - Carl Coccomo
  13. “Tootsee Roll” - 69 Boyz
  14. “Just When I Thought I’d Seen It All” - Archie Thompson, Whitney Shay
  15. “Hurdy Gurdy Man” - Donovan
  16. “Total Eclipse Of The Heart” - Nicki French
  17. “Vision Love” - Topazz
  18. “Steal My Sunshine” - Len
  19. “That’s My Style” - Peggy Lee
  20. “Real Wild Child (Wild One)” - Iggy Pop
  21. “Getting To Know You” - The Children, Deborah Kerr, Marni Nixon
  22. “Rhythm Of The World” - Ray Ellington

Season 1, Episode 3: “Jane Fonda”

  1. “Rowdy At The Party” - LSD
  2. “Spinning Wheel” - Shirley Bassey
  3. “Lovefool” - The Cardigans
  4. “Ta Pedia Tou Pirea” - Melina Mercouri
  5. “It’s All Imagination” - Experience Unlimited, E.U.
  6. “What’s It Gonna Be” - Dusty Springfield
  7. “The Right Kind Of Girl” - Billy Lamont
  8. “Make Your Own Kind Of Music” - Cass Elliot
  9. “Could It Be That I’m In Love” - Tobi Funaro

Season 1, Episode 4: “The Master Beta”

  1. “25 or 6 to 4” - Chicago
  2. “You Get What You Give” - New Radicals
  3. “The Court Of The Crimson King” - King Crimson
  4. “The Wonder Of It All” - Up With People
  5. “What’s Up?” - 4 Non Blondes
  6. “Stardust (Remastered)” - Billy Ward, The Dominoes

This list will be updated weekly.