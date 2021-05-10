Courtney Love Slams 'Pam & Tommy' Hulu Biopic As "F-King Outrageous"

It’s never easy for an actor to totally embody a living celebrity already well-known by the public — but Lily James and Sebastian Stan seem to have done just that, at least judging by photos of the pair as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee for Hulu’s upcoming Pam & Tommy.

While the internet may be into the series, some of the people who were actually there for the events the show will depict — including Courtney Love and Pamela Anderson herself — are not so thrilled.

Here’s everything we know about the limited series so far:

Who is in the Pam & Tommy cast?

Lily James will play Baywatch’s Pamela Anderson, while Sebastian Stan will play Tommy Lee of Mötley Crüe fame. I, Tonya's Craig Gillespie is directing the show, working from a script written by Rob Siegel. Seth Rogen will produce and also play Rand Gauthier, who stole the honeymoon sex tape in the first place. Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marnò will also appear in the limited series.

Will Pam & Tommy cover the couple’s infamous sex tape?

Yes. Pam & Tommy will take a look back at the pair’s three-year relationship — including when they famously got married in 1995 after knowing each other for less than a week. Even more famously, their honeymoon sex tape was then stolen and leaked, cementing the couple’s status as constant tabloid fodder. Pam and Tommy’s marriage ended in 1998, around the time that Lee went to jail for physically assaulting Anderson.

What has Pamela Anderson said about Pam & Tommy?

For her part, Pam Anderson is reportedly not pleased with the forthcoming series. “Pamela has no intention of watching this God awful show, absolutely not. Never,” an unnamed source told The Sun.

“She’s never heard of the actors playing her or Tommy, and doesn’t care to know them. She and her family think the show is a cheap knockoff. The whole thing is a joke to them,” the source reportedly said.

Anderson’s friend Courtney Love also disparaged the series, in a now-deleted Facebook post.

“I find this so f–king outrageous . When Pam / tommy sex tape was out / myself @pattyschemel @xmadmx were making a record. And the lone women in many recording studios in la…” Love wrote on Facebook in the post, as captured by The Daily Mail.

“Where all / ALL! The staff engineers / producers / owners / were watching the sex tape with huge schadenfraude . . Guffaws , It was disgusting . I banned anyone discussing it. It destroyed my friend Pamelas life . Utterly.”

Love also added that she denied a request from the series’ production to use an old Rolling Stone cover of hers. “Last week I was asked to approve using a rolling stone cover of mine / shot by mark seliger in this piece of s–t . That they had approved . I said ‘f–k no .’ shocked . Gentleman don’t approve this sort of thing,” Love continued. “My heart goes out to Pammy…”

“And shame on lily James whoever the f–k she is,” Love finished, adding, “#vile.”

When will Pam & Tommy premiere on Hulu?

Pam & Tommy does not yet have a release date.

Stay tuned for more details.