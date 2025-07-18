Cameron Diaz & Stella McCartney Throw The Rosé Pool Party Of Our Dreams

To make it through the sweatier months of the year, people will do anything but stay in New York. Our party roundup often becomes a love letter to the Hamptons or other waterfront locales, and this week’s dispatch is no exception. Whether people went East on Long Island, up to the Upper East Side, or just to the Lower East Side, there were openings and cocktails worthy of sweating through your dress for. See our favorite hangs that happened over the last week or so below.

Net-A-Porter Hangs In The Hamptons

Their annual summer cocktail is not to be missed, and while it’s sunny and bright out, most guests opted for black outfits. Julianne Moore was ravishing in leather Khaite, ditto Morgan Spector & Rebecca Hall. Racquel Chevremont gave the dose of color we needed and then some, and all gamely posed in front of the hydrangea-draped backdrop.

Julianne Moore Ben Rosser/BFA Jack Innanen, Lauren Cantrell Ben Rosser/BFA Racquel Chevremont Ben Rosser/BFA Rebecca Hall, Morgan Spector Ben Rosser/BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Thom Browne Settles In Their New Digs

It’s kind of unthinkable that the brand didn’t have an Upper East Side outpost, but their worldwide expansion made sure their stripes will be seen for all on 5th Avenue. Celine Song, a few of The Gilded Age cast members, and Tefi all piled into the store and took pictures in front of the massive dachshund hedge.

Celine Song Bre Johnson/BFA Louisa Jacobson Bre Johnson/BFA Tefi Pessoa, Samah Dada, Shannon Beveridge Bre Johnson/BFA Walton Goggins Bre Johnson/BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Stella McCartney & Avaline’s Collab Gets The Backyard Bash It Deserves

Stella is one of the most connected (if not the most) designers in the biz, and it showed when her and Avaline cofounders Katherine Power and Cameron Diaz celebrated their collaborative wine. Emma Roberts popped in, Drew Barrymore was down for selfies, and all enjoyed some sips of their gulpable rosé.

Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz Madison McGaw/BFA Drew Barrymore, Gucci Westman, Cameron Diaz, Stella McCartney Madison McGaw/BFA Cameron Diaz, Katherine Power Madison McGaw/BFA Emma Roberts, Stella McCartney Madison McGaw/BFA 1 / 4 INFO 1 / 4

Lemon Helps Break In Downtown New York’s Hottest New Restaurant

Lemon is a new creative agency based in New York stretching across lifestyle, fashion, and food. They hosted a dinner with artist Marcus Jahmal at Comal, a new Mexican spot in the old Gem building, where creatives mingled and enjoyed aguachile on a toasty summer evening.