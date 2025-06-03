Backgrid

4 Ways To Style Polka Dots, Inspired By Addison, Olivia & Rihanna

We cover it all, from ladylike dresses to girly bathing suits.

by Kevin LeBlanc
After letting our favorite stylish ladies show off some great ‘fits for the first half of 2025, we’re ready to declare polka dots as the reigning champion of patterns everywhere. We previously helped navigate dressing with two or more patterns, but if the idea of stripes and camouflage together stresses you out, consider the way people like Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo are wearing little dotted pieces.

The polka dot is almost a neutral at this point, the way animal print has ascended to basic territory thanks to its overwhelming presence both at retailers and on the streets. When styling dots, it’s important to consider what level of innocence you want to lean into. Below, we get into four different ways to style them out, ranging from sexy bikini options that rely on a punchy swimsuit and softer accessories to prim and proper outfits for hitting the town in subtlety.

Itty-Bitty, Teeny-Weeny Bikinis

Dua’s leading the charge on this one, wearing two different polka-dot ‘kinis this year alone. (We’ve got her exact styles available for your shopping pleasure below.) When it comes to accessories, either pare it back totally, or find a contrasting color to set off the more neutral of the polka-dotted swimsuits.

Addison Push-Up Bikini Top
Pink by Frankies Bikinis
$44.95
see on victoria's secret
Reign Thong Bikini Bottom
Pink By Frankies Bikinis
$20
$34.95
see on victoria's secret
Juni Bikini Top
With Jéan
$79
see on with jéan
Juni Bikini Bottom
With Jéan
$69
see on with jéan
Nick Skimpy Triangle Bikini Top
Frankies Bikinis
$95
see on frankies bikinis
Catalina Full Coverage Bikini Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
$95
see on frankies bikinis
Calella Leather-Trim Raffia Tote Bag
HEREU
$540
see on selfridges
Eyelet Slip Skirt in Ramie
J.Crew
$79.50
$118
see on j.crew
Aleksandr Square Acetate Sunglasses
Selima Optique x Zankov
$500
see on bergdorf goodman
Black Saionara Jelly Flip-Flops
Ancient Greek Sandals
$144
$205
see on ssense

Dresses, The Ladylike Way

Rodrigo and Sydney Sweeney are proponents of dots, and they pull it off by keeping the rest of their outfits decidedly composed and neutral. Go for suede and patent accessories à la Rodrigo, or keep it all matte and black à la Sweeney.

Olivia RodrigoBackgrid
Sydney SweeneyBackgrid
Sofia Dress in Caviar Dot
Reformation
$198
Faustine Dress
A.P.C.
$267
$445
see on a.p.c.
Tanner Trench Coat
Nili Lotan
$1,100
Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 28
Coach
$295
see on coach outlet
Georgina Pump in Patent Black Leather
Larroudé
$165
$330
see on larroudé

Updos & Statement Accessories

Both Rihanna and Addison Rae showed the most effective accessory for a statement-making polka-dot ‘fit is a classy-yet-a-little-undone updo. After using an air-dry treatment (our favorite is from Oribe), pick out face-framing pieces and choose another wow accessory, like a necklace or sunglasses.

RihannaBackgrid
Apaline Dress
Nicholas the Label
$395
see on nicholas the label
Trinity Sunglasses
Elisa Johnson
$135
see on revolve
Polka Dot Maxi Dress
Zara
$99.90
see on zara
Eloise Wrap
Éliou
$220
see on éliou

Schoolgirl Energy

What can we say? Ms. Sour knows a good polka dot when she sees it. Embrace your inner Wendy and dress up like your very best teenage self. Lean full-force into the middle-school vibe with white socks and mary-janes, and find the most matronly dress that allows you to not worry about waistlines (or bras, for that matter).

Black Polka-Dot Cap Sleeve Shirt
Rihoas
$33
see on rihoas
Black Polka Dot A-Line Miniskirt
Rihoas
$29
see on rihoas
The Polka Dot Sailor Dress
FRAME
$598
see on frame
The Yves Sock
Comme Si
$35
see on fwrd
Elphie Mary Jane Shoes
Dr. Martens
$130
see on dr. martens