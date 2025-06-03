4 Ways To Style Polka Dots, Inspired By Addison, Olivia & Rihanna

After letting our favorite stylish ladies show off some great ‘fits for the first half of 2025, we’re ready to declare polka dots as the reigning champion of patterns everywhere. We previously helped navigate dressing with two or more patterns, but if the idea of stripes and camouflage together stresses you out, consider the way people like Dua Lipa and Olivia Rodrigo are wearing little dotted pieces.

The polka dot is almost a neutral at this point, the way animal print has ascended to basic territory thanks to its overwhelming presence both at retailers and on the streets. When styling dots, it’s important to consider what level of innocence you want to lean into. Below, we get into four different ways to style them out, ranging from sexy bikini options that rely on a punchy swimsuit and softer accessories to prim and proper outfits for hitting the town in subtlety.

Itty-Bitty, Teeny-Weeny Bikinis

Dua’s leading the charge on this one, wearing two different polka-dot ‘kinis this year alone. (We’ve got her exact styles available for your shopping pleasure below.) When it comes to accessories, either pare it back totally, or find a contrasting color to set off the more neutral of the polka-dotted swimsuits.

Dresses, The Ladylike Way

Rodrigo and Sydney Sweeney are proponents of dots, and they pull it off by keeping the rest of their outfits decidedly composed and neutral. Go for suede and patent accessories à la Rodrigo, or keep it all matte and black à la Sweeney.

Updos & Statement Accessories

Both Rihanna and Addison Rae showed the most effective accessory for a statement-making polka-dot ‘fit is a classy-yet-a-little-undone updo. After using an air-dry treatment (our favorite is from Oribe), pick out face-framing pieces and choose another wow accessory, like a necklace or sunglasses.

Rihanna Backgrid

Schoolgirl Energy

What can we say? Ms. Sour knows a good polka dot when she sees it. Embrace your inner Wendy and dress up like your very best teenage self. Lean full-force into the middle-school vibe with white socks and mary-janes, and find the most matronly dress that allows you to not worry about waistlines (or bras, for that matter).