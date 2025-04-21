Olivia Rodrigo Just Wore The Ultimate Summer Party Dress

Olivia Rodrigo knows we’re hungry for more music: She teased her 39 million Instagram followers in her latest caption, saying she’s “anywhere but the damn studio,” accompanied by a photo dump from sunny Marrakech. Despite her not feeding rabid fans new tunes, she’s consistently served up fashion inspiration this year, and the latest dress we’re pining over from her closet is a reasonably priced Rixo number that deserves a spot in your summer party dress rotation.

Olivia knows her body and dresses for it. Case in point: The black halter-neck dress (a silhouette we predicted would take over this year) she starts her Instagram post with is similar in vibe to the fresh-off-the-runway Roberto Cavalli she wore to hit Oscars afterparties a few months ago. The Rixo number, however, is a slight departure for her stylistically, with a pattern showing off the most color she’s worn in months. The dress counteracts all the Pucci-esque florals and turquoise with a black-and-white polka-dot scarf.

This isn’t the first polka-dot piece we’ve spotted and written about from Olivia this year. Earlier this year, she stepped out in New York wearing a black-and-white polka-dot dress from a mall brand, showing there’s no need to go all out when you’re just hitting up Broadway to see a show. Even her Morocco style shows vacation dressing should be simple: A statement dress and a red lip is really all you need. She saves the form-fitting and constricting ‘fits for the stage, where lately it’s been all Ludovic de Saint Sernin all the time. Maybe her next stop will be the studio — or maybe she’ll skip out and turn her next destination into another venue for flexing in an affordable and instantly desirable dress, meant for the beaches of Ibiza (or whatever upstate venue your college friend has selected for their nuptials).